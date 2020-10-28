The SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition, is now ready for business! SAP is here to help customers in their cloud transformation journey to becoming intelligent enterprises. This includes offering customer choice for SAP S/4HANA deployment.

SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition, is the latest testament to our commitment to make the transformation to the Intelligent Enterprise easier.

The customer edition of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud is one of SAP’s private managed cloud deployment options that helps customers to accelerate the adoption of SAP S/4HANA along with a suite of other SAP products. Now customers can have SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud managed and run their SAP software landscape and data in our SAP data centers, in hyperscalers, or, with the customer edition, in their own data center environment. Customers that need to keep systems in their own data center for data residency or low-latency reasons can benefit from an all operating expense (OPEX) subscription model and our concierge service to accelerate their SAP S/4HANA adoption.

Additional customers now have Lenovo TruScale™ as a hardware IaaS choice, next to HPE GreenLake.

SAP customers selecting the customer edition of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud can leverage the Lenovo TruScale IaaS offering to deliver cloud solutions on premise in their data center. Application and data entanglement are among the biggest issues that customers face when moving to the cloud. Simply said, it is challenging to separate the SAP S/4HANA application from the data that is needed to move applications and data to a hyperscaler cloud in a remote data center. With Lenovo TruScale, customers do not need to move their SAP workloads, yet they can still secure the merits of a modern, OPEX billed cloud infrastructure.

“Customers are looking for innovative solutions to leverage the cloud on premise,” said Laura Laltrello, vice president and general manager of Services at the Lenovo Data Center Group. “Lenovo’s long-standing partnership with SAP is enabling us to jointly bring to market another strategic cloud solution to help our customers. Leveraging the best capabilities of both companies, SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition, is now available with Lenovo’s TruScale Infrastructure Services. Customers can fast-track their cloud transformation capabilities while keeping the SAP application landscape within their own data centers.”

As previously announced, customers can also select HPE GreenLake as their infrastructure for SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition. HPE GreenLake meters actual usage, enabling HPE, SAP, and customers to plan for capacity. HPE’s infrastructure technology, which underpins HPE GreenLake cloud services, has been proven in verifiable SAP benchmarks to scale to substantial demands from SAP customers.

Additionally, we have made it easier for our SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition, customers to adopt and consume SAP S/4HANA through our VMware partnership. The collaboration provides a solid foundation for SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud that enables consistent, secure infrastructure and operations across private and public cloud and increases agility and flexibility. We have partnered closely with VMware on the full-stack VMWare Cloud Foundation (VCF) technology for SAP S/4HANA that is used by our hardware IaaS providers and it is integrated with SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud management, monitoring, and reporting service delivery tool chain.

Together with our supplier partners, we deliver one of the best choices for customers for their cloud strategy on their path to the Intelligent Enterprise. SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition, offers customers choice and the merits of an OPEX business model and concierge managed services, all delivered by SAP. Best of all, customers are connected to a vibrant innovation ecosystem that has a track record of helping companies with their business transformations.

These latest collaborations with Lenovo, HPE, and VMware for SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition, demonstrate our commitment to customer choice and ease of consumption. Together with our customers and partners, SAP integrates digital technology into all areas of a business to fundamentally change how companies operate and deliver value to their customers to build a sustainable future.

Peter Pluim is executive vice president and global head of Enterprise Cloud Services at SAP.