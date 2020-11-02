WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the latest global brands to have selected SAP Customer Experience solutions to deliver personal, trusted and connected customer experiences.

Across regions and industries, global organizations are realizing that in-depth customer understanding is a direct business outcome. SAP Customer Experience solutions offer companies ways to engage effectively on a hyperpersonal level, knowing exactly how, where and when to reach out to a customer to inspire sales and ensure a positive customer experience.

“Global brands are reacting to the rapidly changing marketplace by engaging on their customer’s terms – to support their journey and ensure a positive experience,” said Paula Hansen, chief revenue officer, Customer Experience, SAP. “By selecting SAP Customer Experience solutions, companies are selecting a partner who has a proven track record of enabling changing business models, that is, digital commerce or direct-to- consumer, fostering customer engagement across all channels and delivering exceptional experiences.”

The following customers have selected SAP Customer Experience solutions to meet these needs:

Conforama Suisseb a home furnishing and electronics retailer, is committed to offering its clients the best products, for the best price, at any time. Conforama plans to utilize SAP Customer Experience solutions to become the leader in omnichannel retailing in its established markets, simplifying its IT landscape and growing revenue while improving customer experience.

a home furnishing and electronics retailer, is committed to offering its clients the best products, for the best price, at any time. Conforama plans to utilize SAP Customer Experience solutions to become the leader in omnichannel retailing in its established markets, simplifying its IT landscape and growing revenue while improving customer experience. De’Longhi S. p. A. is an Italian global designer, manufacturer and distributor of small domestic appliances with a brand portfolio comprised of De’Longhi, Kenwood, Braun and Ariete. De’Longhi has invested in the SAP Service Cloud solution to reinvent its customer service experience while gaining high business visibility and a 360-degree view of the customer to drive business-critical decisions.

is an Italian global designer, manufacturer and distributor of small domestic appliances with a brand portfolio comprised of De’Longhi, Kenwood, Braun and Ariete. De’Longhi has invested in the SAP Service Cloud solution to reinvent its customer service experience while gaining high business visibility and a 360-degree view of the customer to drive business-critical decisions. Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (KMBSA) is transforming the workplace of the future with its customer-centric solutions for the digitally connected world. To enable this, the company needed a seamless customer experience from marketing to field service. SAP Customer Experience solutions will fully integrate with the digital core of its SAP S/4HANA software. This will help KMBSA develop a new go-to-market system enabling sales to transform into an integral value provider and reinforcing IoT and innovation in its business centers across Asia.

is transforming the workplace of the future with its customer-centric solutions for the digitally connected world. To enable this, the company needed a seamless customer experience from marketing to field service. SAP Customer Experience solutions will fully integrate with the digital core of its SAP S/4HANA software. This will help KMBSA develop a new go-to-market system enabling sales to transform into an integral value provider and reinforcing IoT and innovation in its business centers across Asia. New Era Cap Company Inc. is a global leader in licensed sports headwear, with products sold in more than 80 countries. The Buffalo, N.Y–based company invested in the SAP Commerce Cloud solution to give its B2B and B2C customers a responsive and easy-to-use omnichannel experience while enabling it to reach its ambitious growth goals.

is a global leader in licensed sports headwear, with products sold in more than 80 countries. The Buffalo, N.Y–based company invested in the SAP Commerce Cloud solution to give its B2B and B2C customers a responsive and easy-to-use omnichannel experience while enabling it to reach its ambitious growth goals. Renault Do Brasil, the Brazilian arm of French automaker Renault S.A., sees providing the right customer digital experience as critical for companies operating in the new normal. Renault Do Brasil recently upgraded its SAP Customer Experience portfolio to provide a more seamless and relevant experience to customers who purchase a car online. The SAP Commerce Cloud solution will also help this leading automaker focus on its business continuity by becoming more efficient and agile to meet customer demand.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Janice Tsoules, +1 (650) 223-4817, janice.tsoules@sap.com, ET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com