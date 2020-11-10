WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Operations Platforms for Distribution Businesses, Q3 2020.”

Forrester Research Inc. researched, analyzed and scored eight vendors and named SAP a Leader. In this 27-criterion vendor assessment, SAP scored highest in the market presence category among all vendors included in the report. SAP received the second highest score in the current offering category, scoring five out of five in criteria including finance and accounting; procurement; execution; inventory; warehouse management; route optimization; supply chain management; billing and revenue management; and internationalization. SAP also received among the top four scores in the strategy category, with the highest possible scores in the product road map, partner ecosystem and transformation strategy criteria.

According to the Forrester report, “Historically, the firm has been a dominant force in the market for large, complex, global operations’ needs, in addition to offering front-office solutions and products for midsize enterprises and small and medium-size businesses (SMBs).” The report also says, “SAP has comprehensive functionality for all major areas of DOP [digital operations platforms] and a modern architecture that’s built for modularity, flexibility, and intelligence,” and that SAP S/4HANA “…brings a more AI-driven, easier-to-use, flexible product to the market.”

Relative to SAP S/4HANA, the report notes, “While SAP still has many customers on older products, the vendor now boasts over 14,000 customers on its modern solution and a network of thousands of partners covering numerous industries, processes, and geographies.”

“As businesses balance their current systems with the rapidly changing marketplace, SAP is able to support operations across the enterprise,” said Matt Laukaitis, SAP global general manager, Consumer Industries. “We believe this designation, together with SAP’s recent rank as a Leader in ‘The Forrester Wave™: Digital Operations Platforms for Manufacturing Businesses, Q3 2020’ further demonstrates SAP’s position as a trusted partner for digital businesses and enterprises across industries. The recently announced industry cloud strategy provides the modular, industry-specific platform for distributors to simplify business transformation, and scale to support new business models and customer-specific services.”

Download the full Forrester report here.

