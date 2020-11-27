As one of Qatar’s leading conglomerates, Power International Holding (PIH) has operations that span a wide range of sectors, including general contracting, agriculture and food, real estate development, hospitality and entertainment, and general services. Each year, the group’s 28 companies generate combined annual revenues of approximately US$1.16 billion.

A young and highly diversified organization, PIH uses its five vertically integrated business units to create spaces, products, and experiences. But diversification and rapid growth presented significant business and operational challenges. Previously, the group’s companies relied on their own processes and systems to manage finances and human resources (HR), with data spread across multiple silos. This lack of visibility caused delays and slowed down decision-making.

Jasim Abdul Rahman, PIH’s group chief information officer, confirms, “Every part of the business needed to be more efficient, responsive, and agile.”

To solve this challenge and lay the foundation for continued growth, the group targeted a far-reaching business transformation.

Transforming Human Resources and Finance

As a first step toward becoming an intelligent enterprise, PIH selected a tightly integrated platform based on SAP SuccessFactors solutions and SAP S/4HANA.

With SAP S/4HANA, PIH now has one enterprise resource planning (ERP) system across every business unit, with harmonized processes and a single chart of accounts. The company uses SAP S/4HANA to drive all day-to-day business processes, and it uses SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite to manage all HR activity.

Today, 100% of HR processes are digital and 75% are directly integrated with SAP S/4HANA. This helps ensure a smooth process flow for everything, from payroll processing to workforce management. In fact, PIH has seen a 90% increase in operational excellence for HR and an 85% increase in the accuracy and speed of HR reporting.

PIH has become data-driven from top to bottom, with easy access to information. Data from all areas of the business now flows automatically into SAP S/4HANA, and everything that happens across the company is visible through dashboards in real time.

“Our HR and ERP processes are intertwined, so it makes sense to manage them according to the same best practices,” explains Rahman.

Preparing for the Future

The new way of working is already helping the group realize powerful benefits. Thanks to SAP SuccessFactors solutions, employees can manage their leave, track their performance, and communicate with HR managers using an intuitive, easy-to-use portal, available online and on mobile – a major advantage when the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a surge in remote working.

The solution is also enabling the company to calculate and apply performance-related bonuses automatically, helping drive up engagement and satisfaction while reducing employee attrition. With SAP SuccessFactors solutions, PIH has achieved a 90% improvement in the overall employee experience.

And through the integration between SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors solutions, Power International Holding is achieving its goal of driving lean, agile, and efficient operations across every function in the group.

Ahmed El Zeftawy, chief human resources officer at Power International Holding, comments, “We are delighted with what we have achieved through working with SAP. The solutions help us achieve our vision of becoming a model conglomerate.”