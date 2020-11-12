Leading developers and engineers are gearing up for the most innovative virtual event of the year: SAP TechEd in 2020. Entirely free, this can’t-miss immersive online learning experience is being held December 8-10 and provides an unprecedented opportunity to grow your skills alongside the best innovators in the world.

“This is the same SAP TechEd you’ve come to know and love – over 500 sessions of valuable interactions with experts and collaboration with the SAP Community – but this year it’s free and open,” said Craig Cmehil, vice president and head of Communities and Influencers at SAP. “Bring your friends, your colleagues, and your network. Learn at your own pace and on your own terms. Watch sessions live or on-demand, and dive deep into the intelligent enterprise topics that are important to you. The choice is entirely yours.”

Learn from the Best Innovators in the World

Here is a snapshot of the two-day agenda that features an unparalleled line-up of live streamed and on-demand sessions.

Executive SAP Keynote

Hear directly from Juergen Mueller, SAP chief technology officer (CTO) and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, who will recap an extraordinary year and its effects on technology’s role in the business world. In his keynote entitled “How SAP’s Business Technology Platform Empowers Developers,” Mueller will share the latest news on SAP technology, showcasing guest speakers with real-world stories. Watch as he opens the development toolbox of the Business Technology Platform and explains how everyone – from citizen developers to cloud-native developers – can use these tools for their career growth and organizational success.

Channel 1: Two Days of Non-Stop Inspiration

Channel 1 is the always-on gateway to SAP TechEd, featuring live and unscripted conversations with SAP experts, customers, and partners across a 48-hour rolling agenda. Completely ungated, Channel 1 is the ideal starting point to take advantage of insights from the SAP developer community and quickly discover which deep dive Track Topic sessions to explore further. Be sure to catch the special developer keynote, where three developers at a fictional company, each with their own unique skill set and experience, come together to code, configure, and deploy an SAP S/4HANA extension to SAP Cloud Platform. Look for surprise guests and fun activities as experts share how they are already expanding their opportunities for growth. Log in at any time to ask real-time questions and interact with the SAP developer community like never before.

Sign Up to Expand Your Community

When you are ready, take a deep dive into the topics you are most interested in. Join lectures and workshops to see the latest product road maps and participate in live, hands-on demos. Hot topics include robots, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, analytics, and more. You will be able to get answers to your questions in real time by chatting online with experts and sharing your ideas. Available to registered participants, the eight tracks consist of hundreds of sessions that reflect SAP’s intelligent enterprise vision:

Integrated Intelligent Suite

Digital Transformation with Intelligent ERP

Customer Experience

Analytics

Intelligent Technologies

Database and Data Management

Application Development and Integration

Partner Community

Whether you are curious about the latest technologies or committed to pursuing your next career move, SAP TechEd will help you learn and explore for your greatest advantage – especially in these fast-changing times.

Visit the SAP TechEd website for more details about the agenda and registration.

Follow me: @smgaler