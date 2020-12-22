Kongsberg Automotive products are found in one out of every five passenger vehicles worldwide. The company produces components for the world’s leading car manufacturers to enhance the driving experience. To help ensure the highest quality and safety standards of its products, Kongsberg Automotive relies on the full engagement of talent experts in all functional areas, such as production, engineering, and quality.

With Industry 5.0 on the horizon, manufacturing companies like Kongsberg Automotive will soon face a shortage of digital and technological resources. Industry 5.0 means greater automation in manufacturing thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), and closer interaction between humans and machines. It is imperative that employees have the right skills and competencies to adapt to these increased capability requirements and production standards.

More rapid technological change will impact both the individual and corporate mindset and challenge the traditional learning experience. Educating each employee and getting the entire organization ready for the future will be a cultural journey. Consequently, Kongsberg Automotive’s HR learning strategy must go fully digital. It must link business needs and expectations with a lifelong approach to learning. This will add value and develop successful employees, both in the short and long term.

Marcus von Pock, executive vice president of HR and Communications at Kongsberg Automotive, confirms, “We are always looking ahead. We know that new technologies will massively disrupt manufacturing, so we need to reskill and upskill our employees in line with upcoming Industry 5.0 trends.”

To engage employees in this change, Kongsberg Automotive decided to give them more control, and therefore more responsibility, over their professional development and career. This effort trigged a complete transformation of the HR function.

Giving Employees Greater Autonomy

Kongsberg Automotive replaced its previous human capital management (HCM) system with SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite, the foundation for a new, ultra-modern HR system for 10,000 employees in 19 countries.

The company worked with SAP gold partner Mercer | Promerit to digitalize HR. The new system includes multiple solutions from SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to support talent management, learning, and development, as well as the SAP SuccessFactors Mobile app. All employees now have 24/7 access to HR self-services using their smartphones.

E-learning resources empower employees to learn as and when it suits them, fostering a culture of continuous development. Employees have greater autonomy and control over their training, increasing engagement and motivating them to develop their competencies and learn new skills, which is crucial as Kongsberg Automotive looks to the Industry 5.0 future.

Deep Diving Into Workforce Data

The SAP SuccessFactors portfolio gives Kongsberg Automotive instant access to employee data. HR can generate reports 67 percent faster than before and make this information available to executive teams at the touch of a button.

For the first time, Kongsberg Automotive can cross-compare data and take a more holistic approach to HR. For example, it enables management and HR to identify and nurture top talent, and this greater visibility into the talent pool has enabled Kongsberg Automotive to fill more vacancies through internal hires. Assuming a three percent retention rate for top managerial roles, this will save 15 percent in recruiting costs.

“Having a one-stop shop for all HR processes with SAP SuccessFactors makes it easier for us to deliver a great workplace experience,” von Pock concludes. “More opportunities and satisfaction mean employees are more engaged and motivated in their training and development – exactly what we need to upskill our workforce and navigate the road ahead.”