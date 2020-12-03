WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been named a leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Software Providers 2020 Vendor Assessment” report.* This is the second time SAP has received the distinction.**

Using the IDC MarketScape’s comprehensive assessment framework and customer feedback gathered through online surveys and phone interviews, the report analyzed nine vendors serving the specific needs of retail companies worldwide across industry segments (food and nonfood retail) and named SAP a leader based on strategies and capabilities.

The report noted, “Customer data for personalization is collected from location and device data (such as shopping cart content, past purchases, commercial metrics, sites visited, and purchase propensity) and aggregated into a unique repository. Moreover, SAP Commerce Cloud enables personalization to anonymous visitors.”

The SAP Commerce Cloud solution supports business-to-consumer (B2C) use cases and complex business-to-business (B2B) scenarios through a unified platform, which offers the sourcing, consignment, complex ordering, delivery options, products, services and pricing that companies require. SAP Commerce Cloud enables organizations to securely identify and connect with customers across channels and manage their profiles, preferences and consent settings throughout an engagement.

“The retail industry is faced with the significant challenge to offer ‘commerce everywhere’ to customers who may use any unique channel to shop, from web to social to in-store,” said Nuno Pedro, head of commerce at SAP Customer Experience. “SAP’s retail commerce platform on SAP Commerce Cloud offers capabilities including personalization and merchandizing, order management for commerce, data integration, target promotions and pricing, which all serve to meet this demand while helping ensure quality customer experiences.”

To learn more, download an excerpt of “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Software Providers” here.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Janice Tsoules, +1 (650) 223-4817, janice.tsoules@sap.com, ET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

*“IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Software Providers 2020 Vendor Assessment,” doc #US46038320, November 2020.

**”IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Software Providers 2018 Vendor Assessment,” doc #US43380018, January 2019.