Now more than ever, digital transformation is a business necessity. On the path to achieving resilience in an ever-shifting global environment, companies across industries are feeling the pressure to innovate and stay ahead of the curve. Typically, large-scale innovation and implementation projects mean upfront investments and long lag times until benefits materialize. RISE with SAP offers an alternative to this course.

In a single subscription package, RISE with SAP gives customers complete and comprehensive business transformation as a service. Customers can calculate upfront costs and incrementally realize benefits on their way to adopting SAP S/4HANA Cloud and becoming intelligent enterprises.

Jan Gilg, president of SAP S/4HANA, is particularly excited about this offering. “I’m most excited about the fact that this is now an avenue that will allow our customers to get access to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, which is our flagship software. For a long time, there was discussion around ‘How do we do that?’ and ‘How do you convince customers to do that?’”

Chart Your Course

With just three simple steps, RISE with SAP helps customers be on their way to adopting a truly modern enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and becoming intelligent enterprises.

It all begins with business process redesign. Look at how your processes run today and how you can optimize or streamline them. SAP offers the tools to do just that, Gilg says. Next, think about how to get from where you are now to where you want to be in the future. What sort of technical migration is necessary to streamline and optimize current operations?

Finally, consider what is needed to transform into an intelligent enterprise, the ultimate goal in this process. Gilg explains, “The third step is to make use of the most critical components that enable companies to be intelligent enterprises: SAP S/4HANA Cloud at the core, direct connectivity into SAP Business Network, as well as SAP Business Technology Platform.”

But just because this process has three steps, doesn’t mean the customer needs to be at step one to take advantage of RISE with SAP. Every customer is different – has different needs, different starting points, different future plans – and whether the customer is considering starting its journey to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, in the middle of its journey, or moving to the public cloud, RISE with SAP can help. “We are picking the customer up no matter where they are in their journey,” says Gilg.

The “Game Changer”

The notion of the Intelligent Enterprise resonates with customers and the need to become one is apparent, but they require SAP’s help to get there. After considering the transformation requirements from both a solution perspective and a technical, operational perspective, RISE with SAP was created. Through this holistic offering, SAP offers its customers all the services and software components they need to become an intelligent enterprise under just one contract.

It’s a game changer, says Gilg. “It allows customers to combine some of our greatest assets and get business value from our latest and greatest solutions, with SAP S/4HANA Cloud at the heart of it.”

But Wait, There’s More

RISE with SAP also offers avenues into other SAP products and services. It helps drive the adoption of SAP Business Network, industry cloud solutions from SAP, partner offerings, and even SAP Business Technology Platform – all of which propel customers towards achieving the Intelligent Enterprise. We recognize that, in order for our customers to be successful, we need to work together with our partners – who are key players in leading the Intelligent Enterprise – and help them be flexible in the way customers consume SAP software.

“This is an offering where we throw a lot of value together, but, in the end, all those components fit together and help customers to become an intelligent enterprise,” says Gilg.

The advanced technologies and agile business processes that come with being an intelligent enterprise are what any business needs to navigate the uncertainty that was 2020, is 2021, and will be in the future. “It’s the right point in time to offer this and help our customers accelerate their journey to our flagship product, SAP S/4HANA Cloud,” says Gilg.