WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been named a Leader in “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Merchandise Operations Management Solutions 2020–2021 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US47029020, December 2020).

The IDC MarketScape assessed the principal solutions available on the market, positioning each as a Leader, a Major Player, a Contender or a Participant. SAP was assessed according to the IDC MarketScape’s criteria and was positioned as a Leader.

“Modern merchandise operations management solutions are purpose-built for the analytical and experiential requirements of today and have the flexibility to expand on and enhance those capabilities in the future,” said Jon Duke, vice president of research for IDC Retail Insights. “And there is clear differentiation among vendors’ ability to meet the challenging demands of retailers.”

SAP S/4HANA Retail for merchandise management is an end-to-end solution that supports companies with retail processes across the entire retail value chain. The solution supports all aspects of merchandise management, including merchandising, omnicommerce customer experience, sourcing, buying and demand forecasting. SAP S/4HANA Retail for merchandise management enables companies to accelerate execution through simple data models and increase user productivity through role-based user experiences.

To learn more about IDC MarketScape’s latest report, see “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Merchandise Operations Management Solutions 2020–2021 Vendor Assessment.”

