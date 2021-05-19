WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced footwear maker Deichmann SE and chemical company Wacker Chemie AG are among leading European organizations that have selected SAP Customer Experience products to gain a 360-degree view of their customers.
“Customers want to feel understood, and deal with a single entity for a seamless omnichannel experience,” said Bob Stutz, president, SAP Customer Experience. “To do that, businesses need to be data-driven and engagement-focused with a comprehensive view of the customer to provide meaningful interactions in the moment of engagement. By investing in customer experience solutions from SAP, these organizations will cut down complexity, remove customer friction points and unify data to build and retain customer relationships at scale.”
The following brands have selected SAP Customer Experience solutions:
- Deichmann, a family-owned footwear business serving customers across 30 countries globally, invested in the SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement solution, part of the SAP Marketing Cloud portfolio, to further automate multiple processes and gain a full view of its customers. It plans to be able to run highly personalized marketing campaigns to optimize customer experience and consistency across all channels, which would further improve customer engagement rate and revenue.
- WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG is a leading German manufacturer of electrical connections and components, and a specialist in spring clamps for automation. It recently implemented SAP Commerce Cloud solutions as part of its cloud transformation. With SAP Commerce Cloud integrated with SAP Marketing Cloud and the SAP ERP application, it plans to provide a great e-commerce experience for its business-to-business (B2B) customers.
- Wacker Chemie is a leading German player in highly developed specialty products for several industrial sectors. It recently implemented SAP Commerce Cloud as its new B2B e-commerce system to increase sales and improve customer satisfaction.
- Interroll Group, based in Switzerland, is a leading global provider of material handling and automation solutions. It renewed its investment in the SAP Sales Cloud solution to empower its sales representatives with the newly established lead-to-cash process. SAP Sales Cloud integrated with existing SAP software systems will drive its end-to-end processes in line with its growth strategy.
