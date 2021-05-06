Maintenance Notification May 9, 2021

There will be an outage to Sapserv7 and Sapserv9 (Singapore) servers due to Network Switches firmware upgrade in SNG3 (sindc01-Main DC) on Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 11:00-20:00 JST (10:00-19:00 China Time; 4:00-13:00 CET).

During the interruption, the below service for Sapserv 7/9 (VPN connections) may be affected: