WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that 100 startup solutions accelerated by SAP.iO are now available on SAP Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The solutions integrate with or extend SAP core products to address customers’ industry-specific challenges.

“Connecting customers with innovative startups helps them transform their businesses and get additional value from their investments in SAP solutions,” said Alexa Gorman, SVP, global head of SAP.iO Foundries & Intrapreneurship. “Startups are able to scale faster through access to SAP’s customers, and SAP is building the next-generation partner ecosystem. We’ve been able to create a ‘win-win-win’ situation.”

ISS, a global leading facility services provider and SAP customer, has leveraged a startup solution to complement its SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting solution. Olivia, the conversational AI assistant from Paradox Inc., helps ISS North America to engage and schedule candidates for interviews at scale to support its immediate hiring needs.

“We were looking to add a multilingual, high-volume hiring software that allows ISS North America to hire with speed, efficiency and a consumer-grade experience,” said Katrine Husum Jensen, head of People & Culture at ISS North America. “The convenience of SAP Store helped us discover Paradox, learn more about the solution and quickly assess how we could seamlessly integrate to best fit the needs of our business.”

Paradox was among the HR startups that participated in the SAP.iO Foundry San Francisco accelerator program and made its solution available on SAP Store.

“Joining SAP Store in 2019 helped us scale by amplifying our reach across SAP’s global customer base,” said Aaron Matos, founder and CEO of Paradox. “Today, our partnership with SAP provides customers with a fast, frictionless, mobile-first experience for candidates, hiring managers and talent acquisition teams.”

Find details on Paradox Olivia and the other solutions from SAP.iO startups here on SAP Store.

Since 2017, SAP has helped more than 300 external startups and internal ventures accelerate their growth through SAP.iO, while enabling thousands of SAP customers to access startup innovations. Welcoming 100 of these startups on SAP Store — 55 of them founded or led by underrepresented entrepreneurs — marks a significant milestone on SAP’s transformation journey toward a platform company with SAP Business Technology Platform.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners.

To learn more about how SAP.iO is helping innovators start up and scale with SAP, please visit https://sap.io/.

