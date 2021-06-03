In less than a week, SAP will virtually host the HR track at the SAPPHIRE NOW conference on June 9 for the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East, June 17 for Greater China, and June 23 for Asia Pacific.

As SAP’s premier customer event, SAPPHIRE NOW will provide attendees the opportunity to interact with industry experts and their peers as they share transformational stories that will help them reinvent how they run their business. The HR track at SAPPHIRE NOW will focus specifically on the opportunity and need to reinvent HR − redirecting HR’s focus from what businesses need employees to do to what employees need to be their best.

Today, nearly every organization is transforming its business to stay ahead of change. We all know that people are critical for any successful transformation. They are the source of the creativity, innovation, and agility that will drive your business forward.

Now more than ever, organizations need modern workforce tools and technology in the cloud that can empower and motivate everyone – from candidates to employees to managers – in new ways to boost engagement and increase productivity.

During these one-day virtual HR events, attendees will learn how putting employees and their experiences first leads to better business results. Attendees will explore the ways human experience management (HXM) solutions from SAP can help organizations digitalize HR processes and create truly individualized experiences to attract and retain the best people. The event will also help people create a culture of inclusiveness, continuous learning, and well-being so that everyone at work can experience wins.

Whether you are brand new to SAP SuccessFactors solutions or a longtime customer, you will enjoy a mix of live and “simu-live” sessions as part of an engaging, interactive experience. Take a look at what you can expect at this year’s event.

1. See how HXM reinvents HR.

Amy Wilson, senior vice president of Products and Design for SAP SuccessFactors solutions, returns for a highly anticipated HXM product vision and strategy segment as part of the HR keynote. She will share an in-depth look at the technology and tools to put workforce planning in place, bring operational and people data together, and deliver better business outcomes. Our HXM expert will demonstrate ways to simplify how work gets done by intelligently surfacing relevant content, recommendations, and actions as part of an intuitive, fully connected digital experience that empowers employees and your intelligent enterprise. You will also have an opportunity to see how you can engage employees and boost productivity with a truly personalized digital workplace.

2. Get practical insights directly from SAP SuccessFactors customers.

Hear from your peers as they share their people transformation stories on putting people at the center of their business with HXM, including best practices to build a future-ready workforce. Crocs Inc. will join us to share how it created a strong sense of belonging and purpose aligned to its “Crocs Come as You Are” brand across the company. FedEx will provide insights on how it adopted a learning culture to improve customer experiences while enabling continuous growth and adaptability. And Sanlam Life Insurance Limited will share five key employee experience wins that were achieved by focusing its business strategy on building an engaged and resilient organization.

3. Hear the latest on the future of work – and the top HR priorities it’s driving.

Meg Bear, senior vice president of Engineering and Operations for SAP SuccessFactors solutions, explains the critical role employees play in successful business transformation in a panel discussion with two industry experts, Josh Greenbaum, principal with Enterprise Applications Consulting, and Jon Reed, co-founder of Diginomica. In addition, Dr. Autumn Krauss, chief research scientist for SAP SuccessFactors solutions, will unveil top HR trends and the critical priorities they are driving for business resilience and success.

4. Discover how to elevate traditional human capital management (HCM) to innovative HXM in the cloud.

Learn how HR in the cloud can provide your employees with a superior experience and give your business the agility to adapt to changing economic circumstances. Discover why now is the perfect time for you to move your HR operations to the cloud and how SAP can help you expedite and simplify your journey with specialized tools and services that help reduce risk and costs. Lastly, hear how combining SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite and SAP S/4HANA Cloud as part of the RISE with SAP offering for Human Experience Management can help increase your organization’s agility.

5. Meet the experts and get answers to your questions.

Connect with HXM solution experts to receive personalized help with any questions you might have. Gain how-to advice on everything from implementation to adoption and hear best practices for getting the most value from your solutions. Experts will be on hand to cover a variety of topics based on your priorities, including talent and learning, core HR and payroll, employee experience management, technology, analytics, trends shaping the future of HR, and more.

The sessions highlighted above are just a few of the ones that you can experience – for free – as part of this year’s HR track during SAPPHIRE NOW. Register now and sign up for the sessions that will help you and your organization reinvent HR to create the kind of workplace and culture where everyone experiences wins.

Lara Albert is global vice president of Solution Marketing for SAP SuccessFactors.