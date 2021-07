There will be multiple interruptions to Sapserv7 and Sapserv9 (Singapore) servers due to WAN migration at SNG3 (Cyxtera) DC on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 11:00-17:00 JST (10:00-16:00 China Time; 00:00-6:00 CET).

During this outage the following services are unavailable: