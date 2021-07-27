Maintenance Notification: July 31, 2021

Select another country
Due to maintenance, there will be multiple interruptions for Sapserv5 (Provider connection) on Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 00:00-04:00 JST (Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 23:00-3:00 China Time; 13:00-17:00 CET).

During the interruptions the below service for Sapserv5 (Provider connection) may be affected:

  • Problem analysis and/or service delivery on customer systems
  • Transfer Early Watch Alert data
  • Data exchange via SAP Note Assistant
  • Service connection reservation
  • Customer messages via SAP Solution Manager
