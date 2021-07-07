Helping Customers Navigating Through Difficult Times: No CPI Increase for Support Contracts in 2022

SAP remains vigilant and focused on supporting our customers, partners, employees, and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. SAP understands that the current situation might lead to additional unforeseen challenges on customers’ businesses and continues to be committed to help every organization and industry across the world in a fair and equal manner.

Therefore, the Executive Board of SAP SE has decided:

For 2022, the company will again not apply the annual increase based on the local Consumer Price Index (CPI)* to SAP Standard Support contracts.

The company will also continue to not apply increases for SAP Enterprise Support.

With this newly granted price stability, SAP contributes to the strong partnership with our customers.

Please note that this CPI waiver for 2022 is not a waiver of the contractually agreed possible adjustments of the maintenance fee for any potential future increases.