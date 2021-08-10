WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been named a Leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Integrated Talent Management 2021 Vendor Assessment” report. This is the ninth consecutive time SAP has received this distinction.

According to the report, “The SAP SuccessFactors [Human Experience Management] Suite offers all of the talent management modules and has made many updates to learning management and continues to deploy enterprise collaboration throughout its talent solution to up social utility. [SAP] has increased its focus on AI-based experiences, embedded employee experience management tools across the suite, and extensibility with its robust partner ecosystem.”

“SAP continues to build on the breadth and depth of its solutions by making talent management and learning a meaningful part of how managers and employees work every day, resulting in a more engaging employee experience and better business results,” said Lisa Rowan, research vice president of Human Capital and Talent Management Software and Services at IDC.

“Leaders need to provide their people with dynamic opportunities that match their skills and interests in order to adapt to changing markets and technologies,” said Jill Popelka, SAP SuccessFactors president. “At SAP, we are guided by a framework called the whole self model, which considers a person’s mindset, work style, aspirations, skills and capabilities. We provide individualized opportunities that reflect not only who an employee is today but who they are becoming. Customers using our talent management solutions can upskill their people and boost engagement in order to meet critical business needs.”

Additionally, SAP was positioned as a Leader in three additional reports: “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Learning Management in Integrated Talent Management 2021 Vendor Assessment” (Doc # US45943420, July 2021), “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Performance Management in Integrated Talent Management 2021 Vendor Assessment” (Doc #US45943320, July 2021) and “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Compensation Management in Integrated Talent Management 2021 Vendor Assessment” (Doc #US45943120, July 2021).

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Integrated Talent Management 2021 Vendor Assessment” (Doc # US45943220, July 2021) and “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Learning Management in Integrated Talent Management 2021 Vendor Assessment” (Doc # US45943420, July 2021).

