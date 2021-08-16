WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has acquired intellectual property of SwoopTalent, a leader in talent data intelligence, in an asset acquisition.

Embedding SwoopTalent’s data and machine learning technology across SAP SuccessFactors solutions will further SAP’s vision of human experience management (HXM), which prioritizes individualized employee experiences and dynamic opportunities that boost engagement, improve organizational agility and ultimately fuel business transformation.

“Delivering individualization at scale requires a sophisticated, powerful data platform that extends across multiple systems,” said Meg Bear, SAP SuccessFactors chief product officer. “By making workforce data more reliable and accessible, we can help our customers gain powerful insights about their people to effectively upskill, reskill and redeploy talent and future-proof their business. The founders of SwoopTalent are industry thought leaders with proven expertise using data, machine learning and analytics to elevate HR and make organizations more competitive. We are thrilled to have them join SAP to further our HXM strategy.”

Founded in 2012, SwoopTalent developed an AI-powered platform that combines, analyzes and trains data from disparate HR systems and workflows. SAP plans to use SwoopTalent’s technology to strengthen its AI capabilities and provide customers with a holistic and continuously updated view of their people — from skills and capabilities to interests and learning preferences — so they can match employees to internal jobs, projects, learning courses, mentors and more. Several SwoopTalent engineering employees will also join the SAP SuccessFactors team.

“Organizations are at a pivotal moment as work is being redefined around agility, purpose and culture,” said Stacy Chapman, SwoopTalent CEO and founder. “With HXM, SAP has the right vision and strategy to deliver technology that enables individuals to upskill and create a career that aligns to their interests and skills. SAP and SwoopTalent are a great cultural fit and share the same values. We are excited to continue advancing HXM together.”

SAP and SwoopTalent agreed not to disclose the purchase price or other financial details of this transaction.

To learn more, read “Empowering a Future-Ready Workforce: Why Data and Our Latest Asset Acquisition Are Key” and save the date for SuccessConnect on Oct. 13, 2021.

