WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Gartner Inc. has named SAP a Leader in the latest “Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises” report.* The report recognized SAP for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

SAP has been positioned as a Leader in this report since its inception in 2016.

The SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite provides scalable, cloud-based solutions that span core HR and payroll, talent management, people analytics and workforce planning, and employee experience management. Over 12,000 customers in more than 200 countries leverage HXM solutions from SAP to deliver individualized experiences that keep employees engaged, productive and connected. More than 4,800 customers use the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution.

“SAP continues to lead the human capital management [HCM] market globally while building momentum around our HXM vision,” said Meg Bear, SAP SuccessFactors chief product officer. “We have embedded employee listening throughout our portfolio, invested in our architecture, reimagined the user experience of our solutions and delivered new products including the SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone and SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace solutions. By focusing on how to empower people at work, we can help them shape a career that connects to their purpose while helping our customers build the agility they need to keep pace with continuous change.”

SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace, announced this month, connects workers with individualized recommendations to promote their growth and development including mentorships, learning activities and short-term assignments. It is backed by a center of capabilities, a machine learning–based framework that creates a holistic view of an individual that adapts over time.

Additionally, SAP unveiled its vision for technology to identify, track, measure and optimize the outcomes of dynamic teams. A dynamic team is a group of people that works together on a project or initiative and disbands once the team’s goals are achieved.

