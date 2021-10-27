WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that the state of Louisiana has selected SAP software to move its human resources (HR) technology to the cloud and build a foundation to transform its people strategy.

“COVID-19 has permanently shifted the way we all conduct business due to the necessity of teleworking,” said Louisiana Chief Information Officer Richard “Dickie” Howze. “Cloud computing allows the Office of Technology Services to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the state agencies we serve. It’s not a luxury anymore; it’s a necessity.”

The state of Louisiana has selected five cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions for talent management, including:

SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting to identify and recruit well-qualified individuals for employment

SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding to formalize and digitalize the employee onboarding process

SAP SuccessFactors Learning to help ensure compliance with state-mandated training and to replace an existing on-premise learning solution from SAP

SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals to standardize talent evaluation processes that reflect employment standards

SAP SuccessFactors Workforce Analytics to produce real-time reports detailing HR and talent metrics for the state’s Department of Health.

These SAP SuccessFactors solutions will help the state of Louisiana, an existing SAP customer, modernize and incorporate data-driven decision-making into its talent processes.

“There’s an unspoken urgency to bridge the technological gap many government agencies face, not only to meet citizen expectations and deliver on critical missions but also to recruit young talent,” said Brian Roach, SAP North America senior vice president and managing director of Regulated Industries. “The state of Louisiana is taking that challenge head on in the fastest, most flexible way to transform with cloud-based solutions.”

“With SAP SuccessFactors solutions for talent management, the state of Louisiana can transform how it attracts, retains and supports top talent,” said Maryann Abbajay, SAP SuccessFactors chief revenue officer. “In today’s competitive talent market, organizations need to deliver engaging experiences that start with recruitment and continue as a person grows and develops their career.”

The state of Louisiana joins a growing list of local, state and federal government entities collaborating with SAP to power cloud-enabled processes that help fulfill the needs of citizens, employees and other government stakeholders. In May, SAP announced that Arapahoe County, part of the Denver metropolitan area, had completed its migration to SAP S/4HANA, cementing it as a technology leader in the public sector.

