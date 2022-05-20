SAP SuccessFactors has been recognized by TrustRadius with eight Top Rated Awards across the Human Resources software category in 2022. TrustRadius is a free peer research and review platform designed for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Reviews come directly from customers and include their overall satisfaction with software products, use cases, return on investment, and likelihood to recommend.

“SAP SuccessFactors won eight Top Rated Awards in the Applicant Tracking Systems, Compensation Management, Corporate Learning Management, Employee Performance Management, HR Management, Talent Management, Workforce Analytics, and Workforce Management software categories,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “SAP SuccessFactors earned these Top Rated Awards based directly on feedback from customers. Reviewers on TrustRadius highlight how the combination of performance management, succession planning, and compliance features simplifies HR and workforce management tasks.”

At SAP, strong customer partnerships and feedback drive our ability to continually innovate and invest in bringing our vision of human experience management (HXM) to life. In the past year, we have released a reimagined home page experience; made new enhancements to SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking, SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics, and SAP SuccessFactors Compensation; and launched entirely new solutions like SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace. Together, we are delivering human-centered experiences at work to help our customers build sustainable workforces and profitable businesses.

Here are just some of the reviews from our customers:

“Great and worthy product! We have been using SAP SuccessFactors solutions for most of the training and company policy-related learning management internally. It gives us an intrinsic user interface (UI) and good usability. Modules and training are placed in a very great UI-built platform, which can be accessed very easily. It also can be integrated with various ERP and CRM systems to give us a holistic view of the training progress of our members.” – Team lead in Information Technology, IT & Services Company

“[SAP SuccessFactors is] our main platform integrated with SAP to manage all employee goals, objectives, payments, learnings, and more. In the past, we used to have separate applications for each segment and now we just have SAP SuccessFactors.” – Guilherme Gonçalves, service desk manager for Brazil, Givaudan

“Since it entered our lives, SAP SuccessFactors has completely transformed how we do performance management. We utilized Excel sheets before our HR department introduced us to SAP SuccessFactors solutions, which have helped build transparency into our appraisal cycle. Now, we can see how our ratings are, where improvements need to be made, and suggestions from managers regarding which targets were achieved and which ones were not.” – Manager in Information Technology, Higher Education Company

“Excellent product for managing payroll and compensations. Running payroll has been a hectic task every month in this part of the world since a lot of taxes and legalities are involved at every state. SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and payroll management are great support tools for running operations smoothly and by far no product matches its capabilities.” – Analyst in Information Technology, IT & Services Company

Read all the reviews on the TrustRadius Web site. To learn more about this recognition, visit the TrustRadius scoring FAQs.

Maryann Abbajay is chief revenue officer for SAP SuccessFactors.