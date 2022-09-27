SAP Named a Leader Among Digital Operations Platforms for Manufacturing and Distribution and Digital Operations Platforms for Services

We are excited to share that SAP S/4HANA has continued its run of success in analyst reports evaluating top enterprise resource planning (ERP) products in the market.

SAP was named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Operations Platforms for Manufacturing and Distribution, Q3, 2022” and “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Operations Platforms for Services, Q3 2022” reports.

The reports note: “As technology executives modernize their old technology to meet modern business needs of agility and innovation, they are replacing their old enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems with modern choices — which are versionless, cloud-based, and built with AI at the core.”

SAP S/4HANA Cloud is our cloud ERP for every business need. It sits at the heart of our modular cloud portfolio, providing the foundation for businesses of all sizes, in any industry. It does not matter if you are a small, newly minted company looking to move fast and challenge the competition or a storied industry leader that needs continuous, incremental innovation.

The Forrester reports note that “SAP remains the largest vendor in the DOP market and services dozens of industries in nearly every geography… Key strengths include their product vision and execution roadmap as they’ve laid out a very clear, modern vision for helping customers get to the ‘intelligent enterprise.’ It continues to invest in not only the right features but also customer adoption and success.”

SAP S/4HANA Cloud enables customers to take the lead and set themselves apart with industry innovation for top-line, bottom-line, and green-line growth.

Drive Top-Line Growth

Industry lines are blurring. So are traditional business models. Companies that were once purely product-centric are adding service offerings to take advantage of previously untapped revenue opportunities. This is one way SAP S/4HANA Cloud can help companies boost their top-line: by enabling an easy transition from product- to service-based business models. The ability to dynamically change business models in real time, based on consumer data, is one of the greatest differentiators of SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Brightdrop is a new business venture launched by GM to provide products and services to meet the needs of first and last mile delivery operations. The company needed an autonomous, rapidly deployed ERP environment to support the launch of its business, which it found in SAP S/4HANA Cloud. With RISE with SAP and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Brightdrop has the speed, flexibility, and scalability needed to meet customer demand in this rapidly growing market.

Achieve Bottom-Line Growth

Business process optimization is a key driver of operational efficiency and bottom-line growth. With SAP S/4HANA Cloud, customers can enable their people to work better together with instant and personalized insights, available from anywhere. Customers are empowered to continuously improve margin with intelligent automation across their end-to-end business processes.

Pairing this with the business process transformation tools from SAP Signavio, which are included in RISE with SAP, offers a powerful way to get a handle on business processes to drive bottom-line growth.

Topcon is a great example of a customer that leveraged SAP S/4HANA Cloud to improve operational efficiency. Topcon designs, manufactures, and distributes precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial, and agriculture markets. With SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the company was able to consolidate all seven of its systems into one ERP system, enabling it to scale and standardize. Now, Topcon sees real-time data across its business. Total cost of ownership is down, productivity is up, and processes are smoother and more streamlined.

Deliver Green-Line Growth

Sustainability has become a business imperative, and there is increasing regulatory pressure. But how do customers even begin to shift their entire business toward things like less waste and fewer emissions? SAP S/4HANA Cloud allows customers to get a grip on their green line and build sustainability directly into their business via adaptations to existing operations and processes. And those regulatory requirements? SAP S/4HANA Cloud supports customers in proactively managing these with company-wide controls and in-depth reporting.

Based in Lisbon, Portugal, GreenVolt not only repurposes forestry waste and uses wind and solar power to meet the world’s growing need for energy, but it also sells sustainable energy plants, which the company operates and manages as a service for its customers. With S/4HANA Cloud, GreenVolt helps these customers realize the power of technologies for process optimization, automation, and more on the path to a sustainable future.

Grow Without Limits

Ultimately, customers want the confidence to take their business where it needs to go. They don’t want to be limited by things like compliance or security, and they want to have the capabilities to continuously innovate and scale. SAP S/4HANA Cloud enables them to stay on top of compliance and security with global standards built in and always up to date. It allows them to keep innovating with a scalable platform complemented by SAP’s unmatched network of partners that are always bringing new value.

Learn more about SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Download a copy of “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Operations Platforms for Manufacturing and Distribution, Q3 2022” and “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Operations Platforms for Services, Q3 2022.”

Eric van Rossum is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP S/4HANA.