SAP Announces Winners of the SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Awards 2022

LAS VEGAS — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) presented six global awards for partner excellence in the SAP SuccessFactors line of business (LoB) during the partner briefing at the SuccessConnect event held in Las Vegas this year.

SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards are a newly launched partner recognition program focusing on SAP’s strategic business priorities for the following lines of business: SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Digital Supply Chain, SAP Customer Experience and Intelligent Spend and Business Network.

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Awards select finalists and winners for their valuable contributions in helping realize SAP’s vision for cloud growth based on data and key performance indicators.

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Awards 2022: Winners and Finalists

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Sales Success, Large Enterprise

Winner: PwC

Finalist: Accenture plc, Deloitte

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Sales Success, Midmarket

Winner: Veritas Prime Co Inc.

Finalist: SEIDOR Consulting Spain

Finalist: HR Strategies Consulting Inc.

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality

Winner: Deloitte

Finalist: Accenture

Finalist: Alight Solutions, Northgate

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Customer Success Management

Winner: NTT DATA Corporation

Finalist: EPI-USE Inc.

Finalist: IBM

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2022 for SAP Business Technology Platform Customer Success

Winner: Sodales Solutions Inc.

Finalist: Ingentis Software Development GmbH

Finalist: Beamery Inc.

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Employee Experience Impact

Winner: EY

Finalist: NTT Data Corporation, AKT Global

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Angelika Merz, +41 58 871-7216, angelika.merz@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com