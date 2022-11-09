SAP Announces Winners of the SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Awards 2022

LONDON — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it presented six global awards for partner excellence in the SAP Customer Experience line of business (LoB) during the SAP Customer Experience LIVE: Exec Connect event in London.

SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards are a newly launched partner recognition program focusing on SAP’s strategic business priorities for the following lines of business: SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Digital Supply Chain, SAP Customer Experience and Intelligent Spend and Business Network.

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Awards select finalists and winners for their valuable contributions in realizing SAP’s vision for cloud growth based on data and key performance indicators.

Winners and Finalists

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise

Winner: Capgemini

Finalist: EY

Finalist: PwC

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Sales Success – Midmarket

Winner: Seidor

Finalist: Eclipse

Finalist: All for One

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality

Winner: NTT Data Business Solutions

Finalist: Accenture

Finalist: Seidor

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Customer Success Management

Winner: NTT Data Business Solutions

Finalist: Wireless Media

Finalist: Atos

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for SAP Business Technology Platform Customer Success

Winner: Syncpilot

Finalist: Adverity

Finalist: MyWave

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Go-to-Market

Winner: IBM

Finalist: PwC

Finalist: Netconomy

