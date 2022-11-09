SAP Announces Winners of the SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Awards 2022

LONDON — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it presented six global awards for partner excellence in the SAP Customer Experience line of business (LoB) during the SAP Customer Experience LIVE: Exec Connect event in London.
SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards are a newly launched partner recognition program focusing on SAP’s strategic business priorities for the following lines of business: SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Digital Supply Chain, SAP Customer Experience and Intelligent Spend and Business Network.
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Awards select finalists and winners for their valuable contributions in realizing SAP’s vision for cloud growth based on data and key performance indicators.
Winners and Finalists
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise
- Winner: Capgemini
- Finalist: EY
- Finalist: PwC
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Sales Success – Midmarket
- Winner: Seidor
- Finalist: Eclipse
- Finalist: All for One
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality
- Winner: NTT Data Business Solutions
- Finalist: Accenture
- Finalist: Seidor
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Customer Success Management
- Winner: NTT Data Business Solutions
- Finalist: Wireless Media
- Finalist: Atos
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for SAP Business Technology Platform Customer Success
- Winner: Syncpilot
- Finalist: Adverity
- Finalist: MyWave
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Go-to-Market
- Winner: IBM
- Finalist: PwC
- Finalist: Netconomy
