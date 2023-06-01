A positive customer experience is crucial to the success of any business. At SAP, we drive exceptional customer experiences and business outcomes using our intelligent CX and CRM technologies powered by 50 years of industry expertise.

It is with great pleasure and pride that I share the news that TrustRadius, the leading independent research and review platform, has named SAP Customer Experience (SAP CX) as the winner of its 2023 Top Rated award under multiple CX market categories. It is an honor to receive this recognition from the B2B and B2C business professionals who use our solutions daily to help drive profitable growth for their organizations.

What Do These Awards Mean?

With these awards, the TrustRadius user community recognizes SAP’s commitment to help businesses deliver digital innovations for their customers, make intelligent business decisions that drive profitable outcomes, and gain confidence to grow and scale their business.

“These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction,” said Megan Headley, vice president of Research at TrustRadius.

This year, SAP CX has earned awards across the following market categories: Customer Experience Management, Help Desk, Customer Engagement, Identity Management, Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Social Login, Customer Data, Order Management, eCommerce, Sales Intelligence, Lead Management, Sales Forecasting, CPQ, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM). To learn more about these recognitions, visit the TrustRadius scoring FAQ page.

I wanted to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to our ever-expanding customer base for their unwavering partnership and collaboration. This award is a testament to their trust in SAP CX. Their feedback, insights, and challenges have shaped our solutions, driving us to continuously innovate and improve. Together, we have reimagined customer engagement, transforming interactions into meaningful connections that foster loyalty and drive business growth. We remain committed to providing the highest level of support, expertise, and innovation to help customers thrive in a dynamic market.

Here are a few reviews from our users:

Sven Denecken is chief marketing and solutions officer for Industries and CX at SAP.