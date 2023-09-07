Amadeus Chooses RISE with SAP to Enhance Scalability, Flexibility and Operational Efficiency

MADRID — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Amadeus has successfully transitioned its main SAP software infrastructure to the cloud through the RISE with SAP solution.

This marks a significant milestone for one of the world’s leading technology companies for the travel and tourism industry in its digital transformation journey as the company works toward its vision of making the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere.

Leveraging RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, Amadeus transitioned its internal processes to the cloud with Microsoft Azure to improve operational resilience and evolve its operations to a cloud operations-based model. The simplified approach for RISE with SAP, which provides one commercial offer and contract for infrastructure, managed services and license, helps safeguard Amadeus’ operational efficiency.

With exclusive access to the latest updates, enhancements and industry-specific solutions, Amadeus will be able to increase scalability, flexibility and efficiency while continuing to further innovate in its move to a cloud-operating model. The enhanced ability to react and adjust its operational capacity as needed depending on market and demand conditions readies the company to support further growth in the travel industry.

“At Amadeus, we’re committed to using technology to build better traveler experiences. We chose RISE with SAP because cloud technology can now deliver an improved level of service,” said Santiago Franco, Chief Information Officer, Amadeus. “And we’re confident that our decision will enhance our operational efficiency, drive innovation and ultimately improve our internal processes.”

“By moving their operations to the cloud through SAP, Amadeus is putting themselves in a prime position to take their success to the next level, and we are delighted to support them in their transformation journey,” said Scott Russell, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and lead of Customer Success. “We are proud that Amadeus is leveraging RISE With SAP to streamline their internal business processes, which will help them be more efficient and productive, accelerating their growth and success.”

Amadeus’ technology powers the travel and tourism industry with innovative solutions and booking systems for airlines, travel agencies and other industry players in more than 190 countries around the world. Amadeus’ open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem, from startups to big industry players and governments, redesigning the travel of tomorrow.

