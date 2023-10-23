SAP Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

For the eighth consecutive year, we’re proud to announce that Gartner has recognized SAP as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises.

SAP was recognized based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the report. According to the report, “The market for cloud HCM suites is responding to HR leaders’ need to focus on delivering business outcomes while keeping a close watch on innovation catalysts such as generative AI. This research helps HR technology leaders in enterprises with more than 1,000 employees identify suitable vendors.”

SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite provides the most comprehensive set of cloud-based solutions, connecting core HR and payroll, talent management, sales performance management, people analytics, and workforce planning to help drive organizations — and their people — forward.

Our latest product release continues to deliver on our vision for HXM to put people at the center of every organization. We believe that future-ready organizations need to provide opportunities for people to develop and grow in line with their personal passions and the changing needs of the organization. To make this a reality, we have been steadily investing in and transforming the user experience and architecture across our solutions to be employee-centric, to provide better integrations with partners and the broader SAP portfolio, and to be infused with AI capabilities.

At SuccessConnect, we announced the latest AI capabilities that stretch across the suite, building on the company’s Business AI strategy to build systems of intelligence and deliver AI in a way that is relevant, reliable, and responsible. For example, Joule is our natural-language generative AI copilot, which will make it easier and faster for employees to find information, get answers to questions, and complete HR-related tasks such as approving or rejecting time-off requests.

The talent intelligence hub acts as an AI-powered engine for an organization’s entire learning and talent strategy by creating a skills portfolio for each employee that can infer skills and attributes based on data from performance feedback and dynamic teams. This provides a single skills model to drive everything from recruiting and onboarding to learning and development to performance and succession.

Delta Air Lines is building a dynamic skills-based experience for continuous learning with the talent intelligence hub to help employees grow from an hourly customer-facing role to the salaried corporate position of their dreams.

“Delivering an elevated employee experience is important to us,” said Tim Gregory, managing director of HR Innovation and Workforce Technology at Delta. “Our people work hard to develop and hone their skills. It’s personal, and when Delta is able to go beyond the traditional lens of job hierarchies and org charts, we create the elevated experience that attracts and retains the best talent.”

The 2H 2023 release also includes a new user experience for customers using SAP SuccessFactors Learning, a new recruiter user experience, improvements to the cross-system workflow, and enhanced integrations with Microsoft Teams to put HR in the flow of work.

We plan to accelerate advancements around our user experience and deliver new AI capabilities with every release, helping people and culture leaders embrace the latest technology to drive change within their workforce and helping organizations prepare for what’s next.

Aaron Green is chief marketing and solutions officer, SAP SuccessFactors.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, Ranadip Chandra, Sam Grinter, 18 October 2023

The report was titled as Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises from 2016-2018.