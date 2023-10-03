SAP Delivers New AI Capabilities Across SAP SuccessFactors Solutions to Ignite the Potential Within Every Organization

LAS VEGAS — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today how it is harnessing the power of AI to help organizations ignite the potential within their workforce. At its annual SuccessConnect event at the Venetian Convention Center in Las Vegas, SAP will share how AI now spans the entire SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite to elevate the employee experience and guide every people decision, from talent recruitment and internal mobility to learning and performance management.

This new generation of AI-powered solutions for HR delivers on SAP’s comprehensive strategy to build an enterprise AI ecosystem of the future. SAP SuccessFactors solutions are part of the larger SAP portfolio, the broadest suite of business applications available. More than 26,000 customers of cloud solutions from SAP have access to SAP Business AI technology across multiple scenarios and partner solutions, keeping them relevant, reliable and responsible in a constantly changing world.

“The AI capabilities within SAP SuccessFactors solutions will enable organizations to put people and their experiences first,” said Aaron Green, Chief Marketing & Solutions Officer, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP. “The collective power of our AI capabilities will help unlock new possibilities for people and for organizations by tapping into new levels of potential, performance and operational efficiency.”

At the SuccessConnect event, SAP will showcase the following AI capabilities, all of which will be generally available this month:

Generative AI use cases help people leaders and recruiters create job descriptions and help employees find personalized learning recommendations to fuel their career development and growth.

Joule is SAP’s natural-language, generative AI copilot. Joule helps people get work done faster and drive better business outcomes in a secure, compliant way – transforming the way business runs. Within SAP SuccessFactors solutions, Joule is improving the employee experience by making it easier and faster for employees to find information, get answers to questions and complete HR-related tasks, such as approving or rejecting time-off requests; changing names, locations or personal pronouns; and more. More functionalities will be available in early 2024, such as clocking in and out, viewing pay statements and writing unbiased job descriptions.

The talent intelligence hub within SAP SuccessFactors solutions acts as an AI-powered engine for an organization’s entire learning and talent strategy. Embedded in SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite, it creates a skills portfolio for each employee in the workforce, able to infer skills and attributes based on, for example, data from performance feedback and dynamic teams. With the talent intelligence hub, organizations can leverage a single skills model to drive everything from recruiting and onboarding to learning and development to performance and succession. Employees can build and store data about themselves, including aspirations, motivations, styles and preferences. Managers can view, add and update skills and other attribute types for their direct reports. With the talent intelligence hub, organizations can gain greater visibility into skills coverage and gaps across teams to guide future workforce planning.

“SAP continues to be a leader in the HR tech market,” said Josh Bersin, global HR industry analyst, The Josh Bersin Company. “Leveraging SAP’s worldwide footprint and industry depth, the company’s next-generation AI offerings help organizations hire, develop and upskill employees at scale.” In-person and virtual attendees of SuccessConnect can learn more about how SAP is delivering AI-powered solutions for HR. The annual conference brings together business, IT and HR leaders to share successful strategies for creating a future-ready workforce and a profitable business. By empowering people with intelligent technology, including AI, organizations can ignite the potential within their total workforce to respond to new opportunities with agility, creativity and purpose.

