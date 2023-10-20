SAP customers are unlocking strategic value across the organization by using a single cloud platform to connect HR, run on SAP SuccessFactors solutions, with finance and other business operations that use SAP S/4HANA Cloud. In various industries, large and midsized organizations alike are discovering the power of having a common people and skills data model that is used across the entire organization. The combined effectiveness of SAP SuccessFactors solutions and SAP S/4HANA Cloud is moving leading brands to new levels of strategic insight and organizational agility.

With this integrated approach, real-time people data from the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution is automatically consumed by SAP S/4HANA Cloud and other SAP cloud applications. This “single source of truth” helps to improve end-to-end business processes, experiences, and insights for the organization. Learn more in this SAP Community blog.

Maryann Abbajay, chief revenue officer at SAP SuccessFactors, spoke with some of these customers at SuccessConnect to find out how they are leveraging the combined power of SAP SuccessFactors solutions and SAP S/4HANA Cloud to overcome business challenges and grow their organizations with people at the center of business. “These organizations show how HR and finance come together to enable business transformation while keeping employee experience at the center,” she underscored.

Pandora Becomes a Future-Ready Organization

Connecting people in the moments that matter is at the heart of Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry brand. Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 32,000 people worldwide. With 6,500 points of sale, including 2,500 concept stores, Pandora depends on the experience of its brick-and-mortar stores, which account for the majority of its sales.

Three years ago, Pandora began its transformation from an analog retailer to a future-ready organization. It set out to strengthen and harmonize the global HR system landscape with an implementation of SAP SuccessFactors solutions to gain efficiency in how the company hires, manages, and develops employees worldwide, thus replacing a multitude of local applications.

“We used the SAP SuccessFactors portfolio as a driver of transformation,” said Mihael Šutalo, vice president of People Technology, Pandora. “This is transforming the experience. The future integration of SAP S/4HANA Cloud with SAP SuccessFactors solutions will give us a tremendous opportunity to manage our workforce and manage our revenue model in a completely different way.”

BT Group Connects People for Good

BT Group, the world’s oldest telecommunications company, recently modernized its HR information systems to provide a digital colleague experience for its 100,000 employees working in 44 countries. “In 2021, we started what we call our I-Connect program,” said Elaine Bergin, director of Colleague Experience and Delivery, BT Group. The program name highlights BT Group’s purpose: “We connect for good.”

The new colleague experience, launched in 2022, now uses the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution, reporting and analytics, and the full suite of talent and learning management solutions to support the organization’s big focus on skills. SAP Fieldglass solutions enable the organization to manage a contingent workforce of 60,000 additional employees.

Bergin said, “Through our SAP SuccessFactors journey, we’re in a great place with a single master source of truth on our colleague and contingent workforce data – and our organizational hierarchy.”

Brightspeed Manages Rapid Growth and Contingent Workforce

Brightspeed is a telecommunications company that provides affordable, quality internet in rural areas of the U.S. Since it started in 2022 with 30 permanent employees, Brightspeed has grown exponentially through acquisition. Today, it has 4,200 employees using SAP solutions and a sizable contingent workforce. To manage growth, Brightspeed implemented SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP Fieldglass solutions, and SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Greg Williams, director of Human Resources Information Systems, Brightspeed, summarized the value of an integrated approach for the organization: “Finance is up and running on SAP S/4HANA and with SAP Fieldglass solutions. We import that data into SAP SuccessFactors Learning, so our contractors can train on compliance and technical training. The SAP S/4HANA data is integrated into WFS, which is our time system. We capture millions of dollars of project costs. Those are sent back to SAP S/4HANA on a pay-for-period basis.”

Versuni Gains Agility with HXM and Connected Cloud ERP

Versuni, formerly known as Philipps Domestic Appliances, is a consumer products company with the purpose to help people turn their houses into homes. It took the unique opportunity of reinventing itself as an independent company to transform its entire technology landscape. To succeed in a dynamic, consumer marketplace, it had to adopt best-of-suite applications that power advanced, digital-first consumer goods organizations.

By connecting SAP S/4HANA Cloud to SAP SuccessFactors solutions, Versuni has achieved three key benefits: a seamless user journey based on a single source of truth across the entire landscape; increased visibility achieved from the integration with other systems, especially finance; and improved reporting, which is leading to better decision-making. Lokesh Rastogi, IT platform leader for Finance and HR at Versuni, summarized: “It’s one source of truth, one system, and one number.”

Nestlé Creates Engaging People Experiences at Scale

Nestlé, one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, is using RISE with SAP to help advance its digital transformation. With 275,000 employees in 188 countries, Nestlé focused on the modernization of its HR systems. SAP SuccessFactors solutions now enable it to standardize and automate HR processes and provide a personalized employee experience from recruitment to retirement. Nestlé plans to continue its journey to migrate its entire business operations to SAP S/4HANA Cloud with finance and procurement already live. To learn more, watch this video.

Giancarlo Pala, head of IT/HR, Nestlé S.A., said, “SAP SuccessFactors is our people backbone. It provides the common processes, systems, and data that let us create engaging people experiences at scale.”

Accelerating Business Performance

SAP customers are experiencing firsthand the value of having HR and finance connected on a single cloud platform to help improve speed, accuracy, and insights. This integration can extend beyond the data to connect business processes and employee experiences across all business areas.