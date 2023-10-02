We are thrilled to share that SAP has been named a Strategic Leader in the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid for Cloud HR! This report provides a multi-dimensional model to understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the European cloud HR market. Strategic Leaders provide “a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features and have the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers.”

2023 Fosway 9-Grid for Cloud HR. Click to enlarge.

We are excited and honored by this news, as it recognizes our continued innovation and the impact it is delivering to our customers. With the extraordinary surge in innovation happening today, specifically around artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and analytics, it’s not only strategic for organizations to embrace these advancements, but it’s essential for ensuring their longevity and ability to compete. HR leaders are on the forefront of understanding where and how these technologies can be used to help their workforces become more productive and impactful – and truly ignite their potential.

At SAP, we provide a comprehensive and global suite of cloud HR solutions. SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite spans core HR and payroll, talent management, HR analytics and workforce planning, and employee experience management.

Put employee experience and engagement at the heart of your organization Learn more

“Despite the more challenging economic climate, the cloud HR market has been very resilient and shows strong growth,” commented David Wilson, founder and CEO of Fosway Group. “For corporates, this is driving the need for comprehensive people strategies and a strong and connected HR ecosystem. SAP SuccessFactors has continued to be one of the leading drivers of this market at an enterprise level, both developing out new capabilities as well as improving customer performance and success.”

Both multinational and midsize companies leverage SAP SuccessFactors solutions and our robust partner ecosystem to help modernize their HR functions, allowing them to remain agile and innovative. For example, customers like Versuni and Eurobank are using SAP SuccessFactors solutions to drive HR transformations that contribute to the overall business:

Versuni, formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances, recently unified its HR system in 52 countries with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, which has had far-reaching impact on the business. Jana Belyušová, CHRO at Versuni, recently said: “Our workforce planning is much more efficient. We can see much faster and more clearly for each country how the teams are composed and where needs lie. In addition, the number of information screens has been significantly reduced. That helps with finding the right information.”

Eurobank has been able to deliver an inspiring employee experience and empower employees with tools to improve their daily work. With its people-first approach, Eurobank has achieved impressive milestones for employee engagement among its active SAP SuccessFactors solutions users, including more than 775,000 training hours logged and 13,000 performance assessment forms completed.

Looking ahead, we are continuing to deliver new innovations for our customers so they can stay on the forefront of their industries. For example, AI is built directly into our solutions to help our customers understand the skills they have today, so they can plan what skills they will need in the future. We are also leveraging generative AI to transform the employee experience. Available next month, managers and recruiters can fine-tune job descriptions with generative AI – allowing them to create highly relevant descriptions and check them for bias, instead of starting from scratch every time a new position is created.

To learn about the latest innovations coming to SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite, tune into SuccessConnect Virtual on October 4 and 5.

Aaron Green is chief marketing & solutions officer at SAP SuccessFactors.