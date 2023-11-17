Leveraging SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: Five Ways User Experience Drives DEI&B Success

In today’s rapidly evolving corporate landscape, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B) have become essential in fostering a thriving organizational culture. SAP leads the way in leveraging technology to enhance DEI&B initiatives, tailoring user experiences (UX) to help meet the unique needs of a diverse global workforce.

Our team of organizational psychology scientists conducts ongoing research on the evolving landscape of work, workplaces, and technology. This research, along with customer feedback and our commitment to accessibility for all users, helps us design solutions that can meet your employees’ needs and enhance your organization’s DEI&B efforts.

Let’s explore five key ways in which SAP’s focus on UX helps organizations advance their DEI&B strategies by offering employees an interface that can address their needs in the flow of work.

1. Experiences Designed for Employee Preferences

A core principle of UX is designing with a user-centered approach. SAP SuccessFactors solutions allow personalization for users with different backgrounds, abilities, and preferences, helping to ensure everyone can benefit. For example, SAP SuccessFactors Learning offers individualized, AI-generated learning recommendations that can prioritize courses based on individual goals, skills, and organizational objectives and categorize them into “need,” “want,” and “must” sections. The SAP SuccessFactors Succession & Development solution can enable individuals to identify skill gaps against target roles within their career path and take ownership of their career development planning.

2. Cultural Sensitivity and Awareness

We recognize that many organizations operate on a global scale, with diverse cultural norms and practices. Our solutions can accommodate diverse cultural contexts, helping to promote inclusivity and reduce the risk of exclusion and discrimination in a global context. With localization options, users can have experiences tailored to their needs. For example, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central can enable your employees to record their name pronunciation and post it to their profile for others to access. This helps ensure colleagues can address them accurately and confidently in meetings. SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals includes cultural competency as a performance parameter, promoting awareness and sensitivity to cultural differences in interactions and work.

3. Systemic Bias Mitigation

SAP SuccessFactors solutions help combat biases in hiring, promotions, and decision-making. Our UX focus helps promote inclusivity by using non-discriminatory language and content, aligning with organizational efforts to help eliminate bias. Our generative AI technology can support your organization in creating job postings equitably with gender bias detection and providing AI-generated, recommended interview questions based on details from the job description to help ensure the interview process is more objective and focused on assessing candidates’ skills and qualifications only. Employees can also add their preferred pronouns to their profile for respectful and identity-aligned addressing by colleagues.

4. Designing for Accessibility

We prioritize accessibility in our product design to help ensure inclusivity for all users. Our products are designed to accommodate your employees’ diverse needs, with features such as screen readers, keyboard support, text resize to 200%, and text spacing with no loss of meaningful information. These inclusive experiences can empower every user to navigate the application without compromising the integrity of content, functionality, or efficiency.

5. Data Collection and Privacy

Ensuring absolute transparency and unwavering privacy is essential when it comes to data collection and protection. Our commitment to these principles includes incorporating AI explainability into our policies, which means that your employees not only have control over their data but also can understand how our AI systems make decisions, helping to prevent unintentional discrimination. Our talent management solutions help ensure data privacy by anonymizing and aggregating information in compliance with regulations. This includes masking individual data, combining it with other information, and incorporating features like consent management, data access controls, and data retention policies. Furthermore, with SAP SuccessFactors Workforce Analytics, you can analyze diversity and inclusion patterns and trends without compromising individual privacy, fostering a climate of trust and data integrity.

SAP is committed to UX and DEI&B alignment to create inclusive workplaces. With ongoing research, adaptability, and cutting-edge design, SAP SuccessFactors solutions can empower organizations to drive DEI&B success and foster a culture of belonging. Explore SAP SuccessFactors solutions and take a step toward building a more inclusive and equitable future for all.

Mayara Tabone is a solution marketing specialist at SAP SuccessFactors.