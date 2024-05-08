SAP SuccessFactors has once again been recognized as a leader in human resources software by TrustRadius, earning 12 Top Rated awards in 2024. TrustRadius is a peer research and review platform designed to help business leaders find and select the right software to meet their needs.

“At TrustRadius, we pride ourselves on providing unbiased and transparent insights into the software industry,” said Allyson Havener, senior vice president of Marketing and Community at TrustRadius. “Receiving a TrustRadius Top Rated award is a testament to SAP SuccessFactors HCM’s exceptional performance as validated by unbiased user feedback. This recognition highlights SAP SuccessFactors’ commitment to delivering innovative human capital management solutions that truly meet the needs of businesses.”

This year, SAP SuccessFactors earned awards across the following categories: Applicant Tracking, Compensation Management, Talent Management, Workforce Analytics, Sales Incentive Compensation Management, HR Management, Workforce Management, Employee Performance Management, Sales Performance Management, Corporate Learning Management, Succession Planning, and Internal Payroll.

We are grateful to our more than 10,000 global customers whose partnership allows us to help make every employee a success story by harnessing the power of AI to elevate every experience, guide every people decision, and connect HR across every aspect of the business.

In the past year, SAP has introduced new AI capabilities that span the entire SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite and help transform how organizations unlock individual and collective potential. Joule, SAP’s natural language generative AI copilot, helps employees and managers work faster and smarter by making it easier to find information and complete common HR tasks. With an embedded AI-driven skills framework, SAP SuccessFactors solutions help power an organization’s learning and talent strategy and address critical skills gaps. The combined force of these innovations helps customers better meet the business challenges of today and tomorrow.

Below are a few reviews from our customers:

“We chose SAP SuccessFactors over competitors for its comprehensive HR suite, superior integration capabilities with SAP systems, and global scalability. Its user-friendly interface and extensive analytics stood out, offering more in-depth insights and a seamless experience compared to other solutions in the market.” Solution Architect, Barclays

“The benefit of [SAP] SuccessFactors is its flexibility. I have implemented [SAP] SuccessFactors at companies with as little as 1,500 employees and also with as many as 120,000 users. It can handle the complexities of global requirements while still being able to scale to a small, midsized business in a cost-effective manner.”​ HRIS Manager, Great Lakes Cheese

“SAP SuccessFactors has a clean employee view of data and offers a wide range of functionality to support midsize to large companies.”​ Software Engineer, John Deere

Learn more about SAP SuccessFactors HCM and read our customer reviews on TrustRadius. For more information about these recognitions, visit the TrustRadius scoring FAQ page.

Aaron Green is chief marketing & solutions officer for SAP SuccessFactors.