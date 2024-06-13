BARCELONA — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced that RHI Magnesita (LSE: RHIM), has chosen the RISE with SAP solution to rebuild and streamline its technology infrastructure for continued growth in the refractory industry.

A global leader in refractories, RHI Magnesita provides essential parts of the infrastructure that we use and need in our everyday lives. Supplying high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions, RHI Magnesita has 47 main production sites across the world, and ships its products to more than 100 countries.

With its vision to sustainably manage heat to build a better world, RHI Magnesita needed a technology foundation that would allow end-to-end interaction across its customers, suppliers and business partners across all geographies, end markets and product lines. Choosing to implement a multi-tier landscape consisting of both SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, RHI Magnesita is now equipped to redefine all its technology processes and landscape.

Ticiana Kobel, Executive VP Legal & Digital Transformation at RHI Magnesita, stated, “With the revamped digital landscape that we will shape together with SAP, RHI Magnesita will transform into a digitally fortified company, centered around our customers and driven by data. The transition to SAP S/4HANA Cloud marks a pivotal moment in RHI Magnesita’s journey toward unparalleled efficiency, agility, and innovation which will enable us to unlock real-time insights, streamline operations, and enhance decision-making across our global network.”

With SAP S/4HANA Cloud, RHI Magnesita will have one unified view of its operations and supply chain, reducing its infrastructure footprint, and poises itself for better integration of future acquisitions while delivering cost savings.

“RHI Magnesita is embarking on a true digital transformation that will see the streamlining of several landscapes that will allow it to leverage the cost savings, scalability and flexibility that comes with moving to the cloud,” said Alexander Klaeger, President of SAP MEE. “Already a leader in the industry, I’m excited to see RHI Magnesita use SAP S/4HANA Cloud to sustainably provide infrastructure the world needs.”

