BARCELONA — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Roca Group, one of the world’s leading bathroom fixtures and design companies has selected SAP S/4HANA and the RISE with SAP solution as it embarks on its next phase of digital transformation, focused on integrating and standardizing its IT systems.

A family-owned business with over 100 years of heritage, a presence in 170 markets, and more than 21,500 employees and nearly 80 factories globally, Roca Group had embraced digitalization to remain competitive and relevant in the dynamic sanitary industry. Having made several acquisitions over the years, Roca Group saw RISE with SAP as the ideal solution to consolidate various IT systems into one IT landscape. Roca’s decision in choosing SAP S/4HANA Cloud was driven by the desire to increase efficiency and the ability to make informed, real-time, data-driven business decisions.

“Roca Group’s strategy is based on a long-term future vision supported by innovation, technology and sustainability,” said Albert Magrans, CEO of Roca Group. “Moving to SAP S/4HANA enables Roca to leverage the last technology and innovations of SAP software to boost our digital transformation. We are looking forward to faster execution speed, the enhancement of functionality with the Joule copilot, real-time analytics and further innovations from SAP and its ecosystem.”

“Roca Group and SAP have collaborated closely for a number of years, with Roca trusting SAP with multiple SAP implementations,” said Manos Raptopoulos, VP of SAP Europe, Middle East and Africa. “Roca’s IT strategy is fully aligned with its business transformation with SAP solutions as an integral part of this strategy. Our close partnership allows our teams to have real-time insight into their business transformation, allowing for seamless integration of SAP solutions as they embark on their SAP S/4HANA Cloud journey.”

In choosing SAP S/4HANA Cloud and various cloud solutions from SAP, such as SAP Customer Experience, SAP Ariba and SAP SuccessFactors solutions, Roca Group continues to be well-positioned to leverage SAP’s integrated suite of solutions that will enhance customer experience and potentially open up new business opportunities. In adopting a clean core approach, the group will have a single platform for its production centers and logistics platforms, tapping onto the SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain solution for demand and production planning, and the SAP Transportation Management application for transport management. With these solutions implemented, the operations already using them have seen a cubic capacity of their transports rise by 10%.

Additionally, Roca plans to use SAP SuccessFactors to improve learning programs, manage global payroll and enhance the employee self-service portal through SAP’s suite of solutions in addition to travel expense management with SAP Concur solutions.

