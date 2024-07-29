Fratelli Branca Distillerie is the maker of Fernet-Branca, a uniquely flavorful bitter liquor with a legendary backstory that galvanizes its revered status as Argentina’s unofficial drink. Whether served neat or con coca (with soda), Argentinians simply can’t get enough of this iconic liquor and consume the most of all Fernet-Branca produced globally. In addition, Fernet-Branca’s loyal following in the international bartending community has boosted its popularity as the go-to drink at shift handover: the “bartender’s handshake.”

Fernet-Branca originated in Italy in 1845 as the creation of herbalist Bernardino Branca, who intended it as a medicinal digestif. Produced from a secret recipe of herbs, flowers, roots, and spices – thought to include saffron, rhubarb, myrrh, and artichoke – the drink remains popular for its many curative properties.

While the strong bitterness and unique flavor is arguably an acquired taste for most, sales of Fernet-Branca remain robust for global producer Fratelli Branca Distillerie, headquartered in Italy with production plants in both Italy and Argentina and from there they export to other countries.

Gaston Vega, director of IT at Fratelli Branca Distillerie in Argentina, summarizes the brand’s success: “In the last three years, counting until 2023, Fratelli Branca has been exceeding the sales level every year – meaning that each year of the last three, from 2021 to 2023, was a record.”

But with such success comes pressure to meet rising demand. For many years, Fratelli Branca in Argentina relied on a patchwork of outdated tools and time-consuming manual methods for its customer relationship management (CRM). To become a world-class, sales-driven organization, Fratelli Branca needed to carry out a digital transformation to modernize and automate its CRM processes for improved efficiency. But first, it urgently required an internal champion who could devote time to investigate the technology market and introduce new digital solutions. Vega, who had only recently joined the company in 2022 after many years in the consumer products industry, came to a disquieting realization: “In the mass consumption sector, the truth is we were quite behind,” he says. “There were many opportunities for automation, digitalization, and technology modernization.”

Valuing a Tradition of Continuous Innovation

For more than 175 years, Fratelli Branca has honored the company motto “Novare serbando” – a Latin phrase that means to keep innovating while respecting tradition. This commitment to continuous innovation is evident in the broad portfolio of premium beverages that the company produces, including many brand-name brandies, liquors, vermouths, vodkas, and whiskies.

Now it was time for the sales organization to champion this commitment to innovation through its digital transformation. Would the team be ready for a new way of working? Yes, Vega says: “When I raised the idea of implementing a CRM, I had the unconditional and absolute support of the sales director and the entire commercial area.”

With key stakeholders in agreement, Fratelli Branca evaluated a range of CRM solutions on the market. It chose SAP based on best performance, value, and ease of integration with the organization’s existing SAP enterprise resource planning software. “SAP Customer Experience solutions won in that bid for different reasons: first, we liked the application better, for cost, for different reasons,” Vega says, explaining that “basically, the need arose from automation. Many very manual processes were being done here. The sales order system was obsolete, almost unsupported. That was why we looked for an application like this.”

The sales team participated in the demo sessions and asked detailed questions to gain an in-depth understanding of how the new SAP solution could enhance productivity. “It is an application that they really liked from the first moment,” Vega says. “They thought it was super agile, super versatile, and that it was going to bring them many benefits. Reducing their manual and administrative tasks meant that they gained productive time. So, that’s a very big benefit.”

SAP Sales Cloud: Optimizing Each Customer Interaction for Improved Profitability

SAP Sales Cloud is an advanced CRM solution that helps sales-driven organizations maximize customer interactions and profit margins simultaneously. Using a data-driven approach, the solution expedites a comprehensive strategy to help optimize sales, customer service, and marketing operations. The integration of AI features can enable sales representatives to turn data into actionable insights to help enhance customer engagement, drive customer retention, and ultimately increase sales.

SAP Sales Cloud’s success can also be attributed to its versatility and adaptability; it can be seamlessly integrated into an organization’s existing IT infrastructure without interrupting routine workflow.

Dynamic and Strong Support Drives Project Success

To ensure project success, Fratelli Branca chose global consultancy Avvale, an SAP partner with a proven track record in helping clients accelerate value from digital transformation of core technologies. The work chemistry with Avvale was an important consideration, Vega says: “We have a great dynamic with them. They are people who understood very well what we needed and did not try to go a different path. They recommended things to us; we adopted them. So, that was the first milestone.”

Also, SAP continued to monitor the project’s progress, so Fratelli Branca was never alone or stuck for answers. “SAP obviously sold us the product, it sold the licenses, but it never stopped accompanying us in the implementation,” Vega says.

With a strong team and stakeholder support, the implementation of SAP Sales Cloud, including the SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement platform, proceeded quickly, so that within five months, Fratelli Branca was ready to introduce the new CRM solution to the sales team. The implementation team knew that selecting highly motivated key users would be necessary to ensure acceptance and spur adoption. “When you bring a new tool that no one knows about, finding the key user who is your internal partner is essential,” Vega says. “Luckily, we had that commitment on the side of the key users.”

Real-Time Data Access with Mobile-Ready Solution

With a host of powerful capabilities for sales teams, SAP Sales Cloud offers a mobile-ready solution to help meet the needs of a remote and traveling workforce, meaning that salespeople can have immediate access to critical data and analytics from anywhere. For the sales team at Fratelli Branca, access to real-time information while in the field has been a game-changer.

With sales coverage responsibility for the entirety of Argentina – from rugged Patagonia in the south to the wine-growing region of Cuyo in the west and the sunny wetlands of the Argentine Littoral in the northeast – Fratelli Branca’s sales team is on the go to meet customers, take sales orders, check invoices, and monitor sales progress. Now equipped with tablet computers and mobile phones, the team is achieving new levels of efficiency, as they can better perform their work in the field. “[It’s] everything that a CRM gives you and in a super agile way,” Vega says. “Imagine that we went from almost prehistory to modernity.”

Fratelli Branca continues to evolve its use of the new digital solution to further automate sales processes and eliminate onerous manual and repetitive tasks. One of the features it plans to implement is a survey module that can save photographs at the point of sales – usually a bar or restaurant – and gather important sales-related information about pricing and competitor data.

Overall, Vega describes the adoption of SAP Sales Cloud as “super positive, with always good positive comments. The truth is that I never had a complaint.” He notes that previously the “sales team was manual and today they are digitalized; you clearly notice that the sales team and the directors value precisely this greater efficiency [from] having digitized certain processes.”