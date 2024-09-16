Trade Capital Corporation Partners with SAP to Enhance Performance and Innovate the 1TCC Platform

Trade Capital Corporation (TCC), provider of the world’s only outsourced vendor-managed inventory (VMI) platform solution, 1TCC, has a mission to make seamless trade enabled by technology. Its capital-efficient solution enables global supply chains to optimize their balance sheets through enhanced liquidity and capital efficiency.

TCC’s technical requirements are complex, necessitating best-in-class software and services to support its customers in the industrial, automotive, healthcare, and high-tech markets.

Choosing SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

TCC researched enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to support its platform and deliver measurable, positive impact to its large corporation, manufacturing, and OEM customers. TCC chose to partner with SAP based on a decades-long track record of success with the company. Among SAP’s offerings, TCC selected SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition given its reliability, scalability, and ease of integration with its customers’ systems and business processes.

Parthasarathy Narayanan, TCC chief technology officer, explained: “We have witnessed, firsthand, SAP’s commitment to bringing robust and effective new architecture to large corporations and delivering true and tangible business outcomes that lead to customer satisfaction.” TCC determined that SAP is more cost effective than competitors, and its customer service is prompt and supportive. Narayanan added that SAP innovation in the area of artificial intelligence (AI), including access to various large language models (LLMs) and the introduction of Joule, a generative AI copilot embedded in its cloud solutions, are “exceptional and visionary developments.”

In addition, TCC’s patented solutions, in conjunction with SAP Supply Chain Management (SAP SCM), give corporations an effective way to manage their inventories. Supply chain disruptions in this decade have forced many organizations to maintain large inventories, tying up valuable capital. SAP SCM can enable corporations to plan and manage inventories using forecasting models.

“Our solution helps customers maintain required inventories to fulfill their customers’ needs, but it also provides a unique way to free up capital and deploy it in high-yielding projects, improving ROI and overall metrics,” Narayanan said. “We are excited about leveraging rich SAP functionalities to keep up with our clients’ ever-evolving business needs and the complex environments in which we all operate.”

Paving the Way for Innovation

TCC and SAP working together also creates opportunities to offer innovative solutions and engage in joint go-to-market strategies. As a member of the SAP PartnerEdge program and leveraging SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and SAP technical support, TCC can continue to build deep-tech applications to help customers automate their operations and take strides toward their visions of “autonomous supply chains.” Furthermore, SAP BTP architecture helps provide a single gateway to develop and deliver applications, giving TCC access to SAP and external inputs to completely integrate business processes.

“As a Silicon Valley company and a tech disrupter, we have outsized ambitions and plans to extend our platform across geographies and to continually add enriched functionalities that benefit our customers,” Narayanan said. “Anchoring the TCC platform on SAP is going to benefit our clients’ effortless onboarding and seamless process integration for efficient deployment. We look forward to serving our common customers through accelerated deployment of transformational and business applications.”

Gaining an Edge from SAP

Since choosing SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition for its VMI solution, TCC has found additional measurable benefits, including:

Streamlined maintenance: With SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, TCC has reduced the time and effort necessary to maintain systems compared with its previous platform architecture. As a result, TCC can focus on its core business rather than system maintenance.

With SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, TCC has reduced the time and effort necessary to maintain systems compared with its previous platform architecture. As a result, TCC can focus on its core business rather than system maintenance. Fast prototyping: SAP best practices and test data for the automotive, industrial, healthcare, and high-tech industries have helped TCC quickly prototype solutions and go live, reducing this initial phase of products to only 45 days.

SAP best practices and test data for the automotive, industrial, healthcare, and high-tech industries have helped TCC quickly prototype solutions and go live, reducing this initial phase of products to only 45 days. Flexibility while maintaining a clean core: TCC has been able to achieve its goals using standard SAP-delivered processes, with only some custom developments.

TCC has been able to achieve its goals using standard SAP-delivered processes, with only some custom developments. Ease of use: The TCC business team implements its solution quickly and with minimal training.

By leveraging SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, TCC has created a VMI solution that provides comprehensive, capital-efficient inventory management capabilities, transforms global supply chains, and positions companies for innovation and growth.

