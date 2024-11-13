For the 10th Time in a Row, SAP Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce

Gartner has named SAP a Leader in 2024 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, for the tenth time in a row. SAP remains the only vendor to be consistently positioned as a leader since 2014.

SAP supports businesses globally with a powerful commerce solution fit for the future. At a time when commerce trends are evolving faster than ever and customer demands continue to rise, SAP Commerce Cloud remains a reliable foundation for agility, speed, and stability.

Businesses across industries are using the solution to boost profitability and achieve sustainable growth. Carhartt, an iconic brand crafting durable, premium workwear since 1889, uses SAP Commerce Cloud to create an omnichannel e-commerce presence that matches the brand’s legacy of quality and accessibility. As Carhartt continues to expand its reach and transforms from workwear leader to fashion icon, the brand can exceed customer expectations.

“Carhartt’s job is to get products into the hands of hardworking folks, when and how they want them. SAP Commerce Cloud helps us do just that. We needed a solution that could stand up to task during the busiest times of the year,” said Donavan Marchywka, director of Digital Solutions for Carhartt Inc. “SAP Commerce Cloud holds up from an infrastructure and performance standpoint. The solution reacts to traffic so customers can connect with our products. When we transformed our e-commerce experience on SAP Commerce Cloud, not only did we get the benefits of this new technology, but we also got the chance to rethink the design of our site—and do it right.”

In addition to Carhartt, notable B2C brands and household names from Nestlé to Nokia use SAP Commerce Cloud to stay ahead of the competition in increasingly saturated and competitive markets. B2B leaders such as Miele and HORSCH keep industries moving by using the solution to stabilize and scale their e-commerce marketplaces.

Startups and innovators setting out to create a more sustainable future — like MVV Enamic and Online Metals — are using it to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies as they emerge.

Even public sector and government organizations, including Christchurch City Council, are creating standout experiences with SAP Commerce Cloud.

These brands join others, such as ALDO, Cintas, Mitsubishi Fuso, and Coca Cola HBC, that rely on SAP Commerce Cloud to drive profitable growth for their businesses.

SAP Commerce Cloud is part of the SAP Customer Experience portfolio. The combination of integrated solutions spanning commerce, marketing, sales, and service empowers businesses to connect with their customers in the moments that matter most. The SAP Customer Experience portfolio also turns AI innovations into real business outcomes with intelligent tools that employees, customers, and other users are using every day.

To learn more about SAP’s position as a Leader and see in-depth analysis of the digital commerce landscape from Gartner, read the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce here.

Ritu Bhargava is president and chief product officer for SAP Customer Experience.

SAP was recognized as SAP Hybris in 2014, 2016, and 2017.