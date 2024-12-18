SAP Recognized as a Leader in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

Seamless access to mission-critical data is vital for organizations striving to achieve true digital transformation. However, with data dispersed across numerous applications, systems, and environments, this data can be a resource-intensive challenge.

That is where effective data integration tools come into play. These tools allow organizations to efficiently connect, manage, and orchestrate their data assets.

Data integration solutions from SAP — including SAP Datasphere, SAP Data Intelligence Cloud, SAP Data Services, and SAP Landscape Transformation Replication Server — provide customers with timely, relevant, and trusted information, simplifying their data landscapes and unlocking valuable business insights.

SAP’s Recognition

Gartner® recently evaluated 20 vendors in the 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools, recognizing SAP as a Leader for our “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.”

We believe this recognition underscores SAP’s commitment to delivering innovative, world-class data integration tools that empower our customers and marks 17 consecutive years as a Leader.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from SAP here.

Business Data Fabric

Effective data integration is fundamental for gaining actionable insights that drive better decision-making. Without the right tools and strategies, organizations struggle to integrate, process, curate, govern, and enhance their data.

SAP takes a business data fabric approach, which goes beyond a traditional data fabric. A business data fabric is a data management architecture that delivers an integrated, semantically rich data layer over underlying data landscapes to provide users with scalable access to their data without duplication.

This eliminates the need to recreate the business context that was lost from extracting and replicating data. It gives users the ability to accelerate their decision-making with trust and confidence, knowing they always have the complete picture of their data, regardless of where it is stored or how it was designed.

SAP Datasphere

SAP Datasphere — along with its open data ecosystem — is the foundation for a business data fabric. It equips any organization to deliver meaningful data to every data consumer — with business context and logic intact. SAP Datasphere helps customers:

Access authoritative data : Accelerate time to value by automatically reusing the semantic definitions and associations from SAP applications

: Accelerate time to value by automatically reusing the semantic definitions and associations from SAP applications Enrich all data projects : Harmonize heterogeneous data into a business semantic model of diverse data landscape

: Harmonize heterogeneous data into a business semantic model of diverse data landscape Simplify the data landscape: Access all data across hybrid and cloud environments no matter where it resides

With a unified experience for data integration, data cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, data federation, and data virtualization, SAP Datasphere enables data professionals to easily distribute authoritative business data — with business context and logic preserved — across the data landscape.

SAP Datasphere advances data management with innovations like knowledge graph which uncovers hidden insights by revealing deep relationships between data, metadata, and business processes. The knowledge graph can then be used with Joule, SAP’s generative AI co-pilot, allowing business users to ask both open-ended and specific questions and get instant and well-documented answers.

By leveraging these capabilities within a business data fabric powered by SAP Datasphere, organizations can save up to 138%.

Real-World Success

Since its launch, SAP Datasphere has seen widespread adoption and innovation. Companies like POWER International AS have experienced transformative benefits.

Frode Næss Larsen, CIO at POWER International AS, highlights their experience: “The SAP Datasphere solution is intuitive and simple in terms of data movement from on premise to a cloud environment. The solution helps simplify our data landscape, saving hundreds of hours every year in pipeline development. They say the best run SAP, so for us, it’s a good match.”

Get Started

For more than 17 years, SAP has been at the forefront of data integration, helping customers convert fragmented data into actionable insights.

Join the movement and unlock the full potential of your business data with SAP’s leading data integration solutions. Take the next step in your data integration journey:

Daniel Yu is senior vice president of Product Marketing for SAP Data and Analytics at SAP.

