In industries where every operational decision can ripple across supply chains, SAP Intelligent Asset Management solutions are reshaping how companies think about their assets.

By blending advanced technologies like SAP Business AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) with state-of the art solutions, SAP Intelligent Asset Management transforms operations and sustainability, and enables organizations to unlock new value and efficiencies in their asset management programs.

Reflecting high customer satisfaction in the enterprise asset management (EAM) market, IDC has awarded SAP the 2024 SaaS EAM Customer Satisfaction Award. This recognition underscores SAP’s dedication to delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to achieve operational excellence and long-term sustainability.

Integral Part of ERP Suite and Unified Asset Data Thread

Asset management capabilities from SAP are deeply embedded in the core ERP suite, with solutions for asset performance management and field service management complementing ERP to support advanced use cases.

At the core of SAP Intelligent Asset Management is a unified asset data thread, enabling a complete view of an asset’s lifecycle. This digital chain empowers proactive decisions, such as failure prediction and resource optimization, while enhancing collaboration and aligning strategies with business goals.

Transforming Asset Management with AI and IoT

Artificial intelligence (AI) and the IoT are no longer futuristic concepts; they are the driving forces behind a new era of asset management. By embedding SAP Business AI across asset life cycles, SAP Intelligent Asset Management has unlocked new efficiencies.

Closing the Loop: From Data to Decisions

SAP Intelligent Asset Management excels at creating closed-loop asset management systems. This means that every piece of data — whether from IoT sensors or manual inspections — feeds back into the system, enabling continuous improvement.

By integrating asset lifecycle data into operational workflows, organizations can reduce downtime, increase asset availability, and align maintenance strategies with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. This closed-loop approach fosters collaboration and helps ensure that businesses can adapt dynamically to changing conditions and demands, and continuously improve maintenance programs.

At the core of this methodology is a failure mode-centric approach, which focuses on identifying potential failure modes early and addressing them proactively. By analyzing historical and real-time data, SAP Intelligent Asset Management helps businesses target root causes and implement tailored maintenance strategies.

Efficiency Anywhere with Mobile Work Management

SAP Service and Asset Manager provides technicians with real-time access to work orders, asset data, customer information, and instructions directly on their mobile devices. This enhances productivity, supports offline work in remote areas, and improves first-time fix rates by delivering essential information on-site, reducing paperwork, and streamlining updates — all within an intuitive mobile app experience

Operational Success Meets Sustainability

SAP Intelligent Asset Management is not just about operational efficiency; it’s about creating a sustainable future. By integrating environmental health and safety features, the platform helps ensure that maintenance practices align with regulatory and environmental goals. This allows businesses to not only reduce costs, but extend asset life cycles, reduce emissions, and make a meaningful impact on their sustainability journey.

For example, SAP Field Service Management enables customers to optimize schedules with AI, and retrieve AI equipment insights, boosting first-time fix rates and minimizing return visits. Predictive routing further enhances efficiency for field service organizations by cutting travel time and lowering emissions.

A Future Built on Collaboration and Innovation

SAP Intelligent Asset Management empowers organizations by fostering collaboration across stakeholders to achieve mutual asset performance goals. Its flexible platform supports industry-specific customizations for adaptability and scalability. Partnerships with leading companies, such as Cumulocity for market-leading IoT integration and AsInt for mechanical integrity and safety, further enhance its capabilities, addressing the unique needs of diverse industries.

“In today’s dynamic environment, effective asset management is essential to operational success,” said Ralf Vath, head of Product Management for SAP Digital Supply Chain Cloud – Operate at SAP. “SAP Intelligent Asset Management helps our customers achieve significant gains in productivity and efficiency while advancing long-term sustainability.”

With stories of transformation across sectors and a clear vision for the future, SAP Intelligent Asset Management is not just leading the market; it’s redefining what is possible in asset management.

Stories That Showcase Transformation

The real impact of SAP Intelligent Asset Management lies in the success stories of its customers:

Ryan Jones is Product Marketing manager for SAP Service and Asset Management at SAP.