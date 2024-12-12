As the Federal Government continues to adopt a cloud-first strategy, SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2) is proud to share it has been selected as the winner of the 2024 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Federal Government Technology Partner of the Year award.

SAP NS2 is an independent, U.S. subsidiary of SAP, with a mission is to provide U.S. sovereign cloud services to highly regulated agencies. This award focused on top AWS partners with government competency that delivered innovative, mission-based wins for the Federal Government. In cooperation with AWS, we have continued to provide an avenue for the Federal Government to adopt leading technology while protecting their mission-critical data.

“SAP NS2 is honored to have received this award,” shared Harish Luthra, CEO of SAP NS2. “Our partnership with AWS supports our mission of delivering industry-leading technology to government agencies. This award is a testament to our work within the public sector thus far, and we look forward to continuously supporting the government’s cloud smart strategy.”

As the U.S. sovereign cloud provider of SAP software, the SAP NS2 secure cloud environment and delivery model protects Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Personally Identifiable Information (PII), HIPAA information, and other sensitive data. This empowers Federal Government agencies to adopt commercial innovation with government-grade security at the forefront.

Expanding even further, SAP NS2 has built strong relationships with SAP and AWS to successfully deliver leading enterprise SAP applications on AWS GovCloud infrastructure. This delivery model supports our government customers with elevated compliance needs, as it provides the innovation of SAP with U.S.-specific security controls.

In 2024, SAP NS2 and AWS have collaborated to bring new capabilities into our existing infrastructure—such as resilience testing tools and performance processors. These strategic conversations support the federal cloud computing strategy, as government agencies continue to transition mission-critical workloads to cloud-based applications. In 2025, we’ll begin to look at ways we can further modernize our offerings to the Federal Government through services such as AI.

In addition to the Federal Government award, SAP NS2 was named a finalist for the Public Sector North America Technology Partner of the Year. As our relationship with AWS continues to develop, we can further strengthen and improve the ways we deliver industry-tailored cloud solutions to our customers.

SAP NS2 is dedicated to being a cloud service provider that delivers innovative SAP solutions while addressing mission-critical security needs. This award, and our collaboration with AWS, helps us pave the path for highly regulated agencies to find their footing in a cloud-first world.

Lillian Chang is senior vice president of ,Product Strategy and Portfolio for SAP NS2.