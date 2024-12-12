SAP Preferred Success: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities for Companies Worldwide in 2024

Companies face increasing pressures to stay ahead of market shifts while enhancing operational efficiency to maintain their competitive edge. And many of them are turning to the SAP Preferred Success offering to help navigate these challenges and thrive in the cloud, demonstrating how the right partnership can bring tangible outcomes.

In 2024, our customers realized measurable success across various industries by leveraging the wide range of services. From proactive guidance and product expertise to prioritized support and tailored strategies for smooth feature adoption, SAP Preferred Success has enabled ongoing optimization and innovative technology enhancement to help meet unique business needs.

The results speak for themselves: businesses are achieving greater agility, real-time insights, accelerated growth, and improved user experiences. Let’s explore how organizations are using SAP Preferred Success to help drive progress and position themselves for unstoppable growth in 2025 and beyond.

Juniper Networks: Building Financial Resilience and Innovation

Juniper Networks Inc., a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven operations, needed to modernize its financial reporting and planning processes to support rapid business expansion. The company gained real-time insights and streamlined data integration by implementing the SAP Analytics Cloud solution through SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), eliminating manual processes for faster, more informed decision-making.

The standard edition of SAP Preferred Success played a pivotal role in providing critical guidance that helps ensure a smooth implementation by resolving connectivity issues, delivering expert troubleshooting, and enabling a smooth go-live. Post-deployment, Juniper continues to rely on SAP Preferred Success for guidance on maximizing quarterly updates and adopting new AI-driven features.

“With SAP Preferred Success, we can connect to product experts and have a conversation with them. This helps us better understand the upcoming functionality in a deeper, more applicable way so we can really take advantage of it once the functionality is released,” says Kathleen Kuang, senior process manager, Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks is now equipped with advanced analytics and proactive support to maintain agility and continuously enhance financial planning, driving resilience and innovation across operations.

Government of Ras Al Khaimah: Advancing a Digital Society

The Government of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK Government) sought to align its HR organization with the UAE’s “We the UAE 2031” vision by transitioning from on-premise software to SAP SuccessFactors HCM in the cloud.

To support this initiative, the SAP Preferred Success plan for SAP SuccessFactors HCM, expanded edition provided a designated customer success manager and continuous expert guidance throughout the transition. This helped ensure reliable connectivity, a smooth go-live, and ongoing enhancements.

“Having the support of a designated SAP customer success manager before, during, and after go-live has helped to make the project a resounding success,” adds Ahmed Abdel Hady Tohamy, technical team lead in the HR Department. This SAP product specialist also added value in enhancing and improving the quality of the solution.

With the expanded edition, the RAK Government is well-equipped to drive engagement, foster innovation, and build resilience, positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a dynamic, future-focused society in the United Arab Emirates.

Orora Beverage: Maximizing Procurement’s Strategic Value

Orora Beverage, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, sought to unlock the full potential of its SAP Ariba solutions. Faced with low adoption of advanced functionalities and a need for continuous training, the company turned to the SAP Preferred Success plan for SAP Ariba solutions, expanded edition.

Through personalized training, interactive workshops, and dedicated advisory services, Orora Beverage improved adoption and streamlined procurement processes. High-priority cases were resolved faster, productivity increased, and the company gained immediate access to SAP expertise for technical adjustments and feature enablement.

“Thanks to the SAP Preferred Success plan for SAP Ariba solutions, expanded edition, we’re more confident and agile in driving best practices in procurement to extract the best value out of our procurement processes,” shares Anoop Thakur, chief procurement officer, Orora Beverage. “We get assistance to enable new features, access to experts to handle priority issues, and advice on best practices from functional resources.”

The support has empowered Orora Beverage to enhance procurement strategies, foster agility, and achieve operational excellence.

Looking Ahead to 2025

These success stories demonstrate how SAP Preferred Success helps companies turn challenges into achievements. Whether optimizing financial planning, driving digital transformation, or enhancing procurement strategies, SAP Preferred Success remains a trusted partner in helping to navigate complex transformations, achieve impactful outcomes, and pave the way for operational excellence.

As we look ahead to 2025, SAP Preferred Success will continue to help transform challenges into opportunities, fueling sustainable growth and long-term success despite ongoing market volatility and evolving technological demands.

Explore how SAP Preferred Success can help your organization turn today’s challenges into tomorrow’s wins.

Andreia Bessa is global program lead for Enterprise Cross Solution Sales at SAP.