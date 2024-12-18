SAP Guides the Cloud Journey with Infinite Opportunities for Learning and Growth

The cloud era is an infinite loop of perpetual transformation. In this environment, businesses are on a journey of continuous innovation and change, advancing dynamically with each technological and industry shift.

This perspective reflects an essential truth for today’s companies: growth and adaptation aren’t one-time goals; they’re cyclical processes essential for staying competitive and relevant. To keep up in this new landscape, businesses need adaptable guidance and proactive support that evolve alongside them.

SAP services subscription offerings can deliver on that reality without adding risk and anxiety. Like the infinity symbol, our services can provide a continuous, adaptable loop of options for enhanced learning, smooth operations, iterative optimization, and peak performance.

Let’s walk through each pillar of our fundamental cloud success framework and its advantages.

Learning – Starting with the Foundation

Learning is essential and a cornerstone for cloud success. Workforce transformation is rapidly changing, and skills are in need of continuous evolution. To help customers understand the resources available and wield them with confidence, our cloud adoption portfolio pulls together clear options for:

Continuous training programs for end users with SAP Learning Hub

Access to ongoing expertise for solution administrators and IT personnel

This foundational phase goes well beyond onboarding new cloud software. It helps cultivate a culture of agility, continuous upskilling and certification, and readiness for ongoing innovation. For example, according to SAP’s commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study on SAP Learning Hub, a composite organization representative of interviewed customers achieved substantial benefits. They include up to 25% productivity gains from enhanced upskilling, 50% cost savings with digital delivery, and a 50% faster time to competence for end users.

Optimizing for Today in Preparation for Tomorrow

Optimizing the use of cloud software and maximizing its potential is an ongoing journey. With an ever-changing software landscape, staying up-to-date on the latest features and knowing how to leverage them for the greatest impact on the business is challenging for many of our customers across all industries.

That’s why we offer SAP Preferred Success, an offering of cloud adoption services that can enable our customers to build dynamic plans. Its service portfolio can provide the continuous expert guidance and insights necessary to refine business processes and help ensure technology investments support efficient, flexible, and resilient operations.

In SAP’s commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study on SAP Preferred Success, organizations have experienced significant ROI and improvements in operational efficiency. Such benefits include 30% higher business-process efficiency, 25% time savings in release management, and a 24% boost in productivity for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers. The proactive guidance and actionable insights provided by the offering empower our customers to stay ahead of the technology curve while driving measurable results.

Operating with Confidence

In the cloud, operations take on a new form. Traditionally, companies relied on on-premise services and external consultants to manage operations. Now, the shift to cloud services demands a more comprehensive, integrated approach.

SAP Cloud Application Services offerings are tailored to help support customers using SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) in their daily operations. Our customers can offset cloud operations and critical processes while focusing on more valuable sides of their business – all with the full confidence of a reliable and proven partnership.

Our customers can also opt for the expanded edition of SAP Preferred Success to help leverage services readily available as part of their plan for reinforced testing, configuration management, and application and business process checks. As a result, organizations can adapt without missing a moment of opportunity for improvement, enhancement, and growth.

The service portfolio can provide tremendous value to our customers, from helping accelerate time to first value to boosting operational efficiencies and productivity in impactful ways. The insights and expertise offered can give our customers the confidence that we understand their challenges and build trust as we partner together to deliver optimal solutions.

Performing at Peak Levels

For our customers, the ultimate goal of their cloud experience is to run their software at peak performance with minimal friction and maximum results. That’s where WalkMe solutions can step in, which are now part of the SAP solution portfolio.

The solutions help put people at the epicenter of this cloud journey. They can assist organizations in proactively navigating constant technology changes, enhancing business process adoption, resolving digital friction, guiding users within their workflows, and streamlining tasks across any application.

With this flexibility, our customers can adapt their technology landscape to meet unique needs and fuel future growth while significantly reducing costs and time spent on support, user training, and development.

By enabling consistent, effective, and efficient use of software across workflows, our digital adoption capabilities can detect points of friction and provide tailored support and automation to help streamline tasks within the flow of work, across any application. In return, organizations can adapt their technology landscape to their unique needs to minimize the change curve while maximizing their cloud investments, reducing risk, and fueling future growth.

Looking Forward to a Journey of Ongoing Evolution

Times change, and so do the ways businesses operate in the cloud.

In today’s technology-driven business landscape, having great systems isn’t enough. Dependable, proactive services are necessary to keep them running smoothly. SAP cloud service plans can deliver just that. With best-practice cloud services, we can harmonize the latest technologies and cloud services into a single, user-friendly experience that helps eliminate anxiety and guesswork.

As cloud technologies evolve, so will SAP’s cloud adoption service portfolio, bringing exciting new developments to help our customers learn, adapt, and excel. Here’s to a year filled with growth, opportunity, and the guidance you need to thrive!

Chad Crook is head of Enterprise Cross Solution Sales for the Customer Success Chief Business Office at SAP.