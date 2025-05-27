MADRID — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that BASF, the world’s leading chemical company, has begun its transformation based on SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition.

A longtime SAP customer, BASF adopted a hybrid system landscape to integrate SAP S/4HANA Cloud into BASF’s vast system and reduce the complexity of on-premises management. With a clean core strategy in place, any new customizations and functional extensions will be cloud ready, allowing simplified system maintenance and operations in the long run.

BASF turned to SAP S/4HANA Cloud to leverage the latest innovations in artificial intelligence and sustainability solutions. The first of its new systems on SAP S/4HANA Cloud is already live. Once the rest are fully implemented, BASF will benefit from streamlined operations, real-time data insights, improved decision-making capabilities and the flexibility to adapt quickly to evolving market demands. Having recently activated the Joule copilot for first use cases in SAP SuccessFactors solutions, BASF is evaluating other use cases for its core processes.

“We are proud to partner with BASF on this transformative journey,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery. “By choosing SAP S/4HANA Cloud, BASF is laying a strong foundation for future growth and innovation. The ability to leverage a clean core and standardized processes will provide BASF with the agility and resilience needed to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.”

