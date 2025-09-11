WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has completed the acquisition of SmartRecruiters, a leading provider of enterprise-grade talent acquisition software. With this acquisition, SAP continues to expand its commitment to helping organizations attract, engage and hire top talent.

The SmartRecruiters platform, known for its intuitive user experience and seamless workflows, will now be integrated with the SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management (HCM) suite. This addition to the SAP SuccessFactors portfolio will make it easier for enterprises to manage the entire hiring lifecycle, from sourcing to onboarding, with enhanced AI-enabled recruiting capabilities that result in faster time-to-hire, improved candidate experiences and deeper analytics for workforce planning. SmartRecruiters customers will maintain the flexibility to continue using SmartRecruiters solutions with SAP or other HCM solutions.

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is the Recruiting AI Company that transforms hiring for the world’s leading enterprises. Built for global scale, SmartRecruiters delivers an AI-powered hiring platform that automates and optimizes the entire talent acquisition process, ensuring faster and smarter hiring decisions. More than 4,000 organizations, including Amazon, Visa, and McDonald’s, rely on SmartRecruiters to build winning teams. For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com.

