SAP Recognized as a Six-Time Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service

SAP has once again been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), our sixth consecutive recognition.

We believe this recognition reflects our continued investment in a modern, scalable AI-ready integration platform that meets the needs of organizations operating across increasingly complex hybrid and multicloud landscapes.

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Why orgnizations continue to choose SAP Integration Suite

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Part of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP Integration Suite brings together API management, event‑driven architecture, process integration, and AI‑assisted development in one unified offering. It gives customers a reliable way to connect distributed systems, orchestrate workflows, and operate securely across hybrid and multi-cloud environments—whether those landscapes run primarily on SAP solutions or a mix of third‑party applications.

By using metadata, events, and APIs as its backbone, the suite provides an integration foundation that supports AI agents and increasingly autonomous enterprise processes. Organizations in manufacturing, logistics, retail, and other highly regulated industries rely on this foundation to maintain performance and stay compliant at global scale.

Innovation that scales with your business

Over the past year, SAP expanded its AI‑assisted capabilities to help customers move faster and operate with security and reliability. New AI-assisted features include anomaly detection, script optimization, traffic prediction, and integration‑flow generation. Combined with more than 4,000 prebuilt integration flows and over 250 connectors, organizations can accelerate design and reduce manual effort.

SAP Integration Suite now runs in more than 40 data centers worldwide, giving customers flexibility for in‑region processing and data‑sovereignty requirements. These enhancements help teams detect issues earlier, optimize performance, and shorten time‑to‑value across complex hybrid landscapes.

Accelerating agentic AI adoption

Gebr. Heinemann modernized its global retail checkout platform with SAP Integration Suite and advanced event mesh, enabling the company to process 300,000 price‑change events in 30 minutes without system degradation.

“Advanced event mesh has completely changed the way integration and process orchestration run. Everything works better.” Benedikt Althaus, team lead, Integration Services and Platform Solutions, Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG.

Shimano Europe benefits from the efficient, scalable, and future‑proof integration foundation of SAP Integration Suite to accelerate its go‑to‑market process. By streamlining integrations across systems, the company improves operational efficiency and enhances the overall customer experience through a more agile and reliable integration landscape.

“To accelerate the go-to-market process, we provided an effective and efficient integration platform with SAP Integration Suite, a future-proof and scalable solution that improves our customers’ experiences.” Fernanda Ribeiro, IT application architect, Shimano Europe

Siemens AG relies on SAP Integration Suite to harmonize global reporting processes and ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements. By standardizing integrations across regions and supporting diverse country‑specific tax protocols, SAP Integration Suite helps Siemens streamline compliance operations and maintain consistent reporting quality worldwide. This foundation strengthens Siemens’ ability to adapt to changing regulatory environments with greater confidence and efficiency.

“Managing international tax requirements is much easier. It will be implemented around the globe.” Andrea Spandau, head of Digital Tax Ecosystem, Siemens AG

Looking ahead

We believe this year’s recognition underscores our commitment to advancing SAP Integration Suite with deeper AI capabilities, more reusable business content, broader industry coverage, third-party adapters, and an improved developer experience. Our goal is to help customers automate more of their operations, innovate with confidence, and scale as their businesses evolve.

Learn more

Sid Misra is chief marketing officer for SAP Business Technology Platform.

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