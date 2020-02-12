SAP Fiori 3 may well be the ultimate user experience (UX) in modern software application design.

But do not take my word for it. In this video interview at the SAP TechEd event in Barcelona, Alexander Lingg, head of SAP User Experience, walked me through the latest SAP Fiori 3 innovations.

“We want end users to have a consistent, intelligent, and integrated experience across all SAP applications,” said Lingg. “As the design system for the intelligent suite, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud and our other applications, SAP Fiori 3 delivers that and so much more.”

First Step on SAP Fiori 3 Journey

Lingg could not have been more excited about what’s new in SAP Fiori 3, notably the quartz theme and a streamlined shell header bar. Both are available now in the latest version of SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

“Quartz light is deliberately minimalist for two main reasons: Developers can align it with their company’s brand while application content takes center stage,” Lingg explained. “At the same time, the new shell header simplifies navigation. For example, with one click on the company logo, you’re taken to the home page, which has all of your relevant SAP applications in one place.”

He added that upcoming quartz theme releases will allow people to change contrast settings for distraction-free information display in ambient lighting.

Intelligence and UX Consistency Deliver Business Results

Created with input from every product team in the company, the target design for SAP Fiori 3 was conceived with personalized business efficiency in mind. The information on each screen comes alive with colorful charts and other graphics, giving people an immediate view into not only what is going on and why, but also what to do next.

“SAP Fiori 3 makes it easy for developers to bring people in every department a uniform experience on any device,” said Lingg. “People receive relevant business explanations and insights faster from data company-wide, reducing training time while boosting application efficiencies. Embedded intelligence in applications, as well as planned intelligent digital assistants, will further speed up results from business innovation.”

Clear Path to the Intelligent Enterprise

According to Lingg, it is now easier for developers to build consistent, end-to-end SAP Fiori 3 apps quickly with minimal coding effort. This is part of SAP’s commitment to delivering an unparalleled UX that supports the Intelligent Enterprise.

“SAP Fiori 3 is evolving with the strategic business demands of our developers and customers,” Lingg said. “It’s not only about having a consistent look and feel across all SAP applications. Equally important is bringing together information and insights from across the business using advanced technologies like natural language processing and machine learning. In this way, SAP Fiori 3 is foundational to becoming an intelligent enterprise.”

Follow me @smgaler