WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has been named a leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Retail Planning, Q1 2020.”

Forrester Research Inc. researched, analyzed and scored 12 retail planning providers and named SAP a leader based on its omnichannel planning solutions, rating SAP five out of five in criteria including execution road map, innovation road map, revenue and customers.

In the report Forrester states that “SAP’s patient investment in retail planning is paying off…,” noting that “SAP offered above-par deployment options, application architecture, aggregate demand management, channel and store cluster marketing, customer segmentation, continuous planning, and next best action.”

The analysis concluded that “SAP’s omnichannel planning suite appeals to international retailers with some expertise in SAP HANA analytics and platform that are looking to capitalize on the clickstream, basket, and other data that SAP collects in its SAP Customer Activity Repository.”

“We believe our positioning as a leader in Forrester’s Q1 2020 Retail Planning Report is a testament to our tireless dedication to constantly bringing our customers tools that will set them apart,” SAP Retail Business Unit Global Vice President Achim Schneider said. “We’re pleased that our omnichannel planning suite provides many customers the opportunity to leverage trusted data and intelligent capabilities to improve financial performance while delivering on their brand promise to each one of their customers.”

Download the full Forrester report here.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Stacy Ries, +1 (484) 619-0411, stacy.ries@sap.com, ET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com