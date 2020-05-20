WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that comprehensive essential business services from SAP and an off-site service delivery framework are available to all users.

Essential business services from SAP are specially selected to help customers manage their most important business processes by minimizing risk to drive continuity during uncertain times, such as the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

Designed to enhance off-site working environments and remote collaboration, these services constitute a proven, highly effective model enabling up to 100 percent off-site delivery, increased personal communication and consistent, seamless execution.

“It’s not where, but how our customers can execute their business strategies that is most important for success, which is why remote delivery has long been integrated in our approach and our products,” said Shane Paladin, president, Services, SAP. “Remote working is taking place on a scale like never before, and essential business services from SAP, together with the dynamic off-site service delivery framework, are here to support customers throughout this changing environment and beyond.”

Considered critical during the global pandemic, essential business services from SAP encompass a wide range of functions, including the front and back office, supply chain, finance and essential operations. They provide support to businesses at every step of their processes. Service examples include:

E-commerce performance assessment

Inventory optimization

Business technology platform solutions, such as building emergency aid apps

Data analysis through the SAP Analytics Cloud solution

Integration of cloud solutions and broader business network

To further support essential business services and drive customer success, SAP integrated its off-site service delivery framework. Remote delivery has been a significant part of SAP’s services for more than 25 years. In 2019 alone, 97 percent of projects included off-site delivery, resulting in 10 percent faster deployment of services using accelerators, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Off-site services delivery helps to reduce the carbon footprint of customers and SAP by providing off-site delivery for more and more projects.

Delivered through the SAP Activate methodology, off-site delivery benefits include:

Collaboration tools for meetings, one-on-one discussions, workshops and more

Readily available tools, such as the SAP HANA application lifecycle management tool and templates and accelerators of the SAP Activate methodology

Step-by-step guidance and a wide selection of experts for support

Ability to assess team morale, relationships and health and safety through daily calls and regular team surveys using Experience Management solutions from SAP

In supporting essential business services from SAP, the off-site service delivery framework can simplify and improve users’ journeys in any environment. The framework focuses on cohesion and connection, communication, governance, infrastructure and retooling. To learn more, visit SAP Services and Support offerings.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:

Martin Gwisdalla, SAP, +49 (6227) 7-67275, martin.gwisdalla@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Jennifer Kohanim, FleishmanHillard, +1 (617) 692-0535, jennifer.kohanim@fleishman.com, ET