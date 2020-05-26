WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that its investment arm, SAP.iO Fund, has invested in second round funding of Andjaro, a Paris-based company that provides real-time workforce optimization and helps manage and staff remote workers. The €13.4 million Series B round was led by Idinvest Partners and includes existing investor Balderton Capital.

Andjaro helps companies redeploy employees internally and works with SAP SuccessFactors solutions. SAP works with Andjaro to provide SAP customers with a real-time overview on staffing gaps, employee skills, availability and proximity to propose voluntary redeployment for a short period of time. SAP.iO Fund previously invested in the Balderton-led 2018 Series A round.

“SAP customers are continually exploring how to best allocate their most valuable resource — their talent — especially in the current environment,” said Ram Jambunathan, SAP senior vice president and managing director of SAP.iO. “Andjaro’s platform can provide enterprises with new opportunities to redeploy existing human resources efficiently.”

When a staffing gap appears, the platform searches among employees for a relevant and available match. If a match is found, Andjaro then generates legal and salary documents, making remote distributed workforce management simple. If no employee match is found internally, the platform can then connect to SAP Fieldglass solutions to find external temporary workers. Companies including Benefit Cosmetics, Compass, ENGIE, Elior, Sodexo and Starbucks have realized over 200,000 redeployments with Andjaro and have saved millions of dollars while doing so.

