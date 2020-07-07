WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has been named a leader among specialized insights service providers in a Forrester Research Inc. report, “The Forrester Wave™: Specialized Insights Service Providers, Q2 2020.” According to the report, SAP provides services that “deliver new innovative capabilities to product-related rollouts and… help customers get the maximum value out of their investment.”

The report’s analysis of 13 top vendors in the specialized insights service provider landscape was based on three core categories: market presence, strategy and current offering. SAP was named as a leader.

“Across all our SAP offerings and teams, we instill a commitment to providing our customers with the best tools, support and strategic insights they need to be successful at every stage of becoming an intelligent enterprise,” said Shane Paladin, president, Services, SAP. “Continually helping customers identify and utilize data-driven insights is critical to driving business value, and it is an honor for SAP to be recognized as a leader among specialized insights service providers.”

The report determined that with its product-specific orientation, the SAP offering stood out from the pure-play insights providers. And according to the report, “References appreciate SAP as an unbiased expert leading the sessions.” Additionally, SAP was noted for its new change-management engagement for evangelizing new capabilities. It also was cited for its offering of custom development for SAP products.

SAP offers personalized support and development through a variety of tools and services once the initial implementation of its software products has been completed. As SAP introduces products and services tailored to specific business needs, ongoing expert analysis will be integral to the insights SAP offers to help customers achieve their full business potential. To SAP, this recognition signifies its differentiating strength: serving customers throughout their digital transformation journey.

For more information on analytic services and insights from SAP, please visit Innovation Services and Solutions. To read the full report, download “The Forrester Wave™: Specialized Insights Service Providers, Q2 2020.”

